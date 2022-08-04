LINDALE — A 7-5 season and a trip to the second round of the playoffs may appear as a success from the outside.
But for the Lindale Eagles, they weren’t satisfied.
“We don’t like the result,” Lindale head football coach Chris Cochran said. “We don’t like 7-5. We don’t like the pats on the back. We’ve talked about it a lot. That’s not who we are as a program. ’7-5, good year coach.’ No, not really, it’s not. That’s not the expectation. Our kids and our leadership feel that way, too. So I’ve been proud of them and the work they’ve poured in.”
The Eagles are working to make sure 2022 produces a better result.
“The main thing is it starts in the locker room,” said senior offensive lineman Will Hutchens, who committed to Sam Houston on Wednesday. “It starts with our culture and how contagious we are to each other and how much we hold each other together. I feel like as long as we stick together and we preach to each other that the standard is the standard, stick to the core values, and we will be fine.”
Lindale knows the potential is there for more wins and a deeper playoff run, but senior defensive lineman Christian King cautions on relying on potential.
“The thing we need to work on is handling success more than anything,” King said. “Because I think we’re really good about coming back from failures and responding. But once we start winning a couple of games, we have to realize that all we have is potential. And potential is nothing but rat poison, so we’ve just got to keep working and make that potential come into realization.”
The Eagles return a bulk of experience on the offensive line and at running back. One of the running backs, Clint Thurman, is taking over at quarterback, and the receiver group is also going to be basically new with the exception of Cason Watts.
“He’s been really good,” Cochran said of Thurman. “He’s developed and been a good leader. He’s a quiet guy, but we’ve seen him mature. He knew back in January he was going to be the guy. The cool thing is he’s been under the Friday night lights. He’s played in playoff games. Now, it’s just the fact that he’s going to touch the ball every play.
“What we’re looking for is the chemistry with him and the receivers. And he gets the spotlight and pressure of being the quarterback, but the receivers, a lot of them are new too outside of Cason Watts. It’s nice that you have the offensive line and two running backs coming back to help shoulder the load while those guys grow up.”
Near the end of Wednesday’s practice session, the Eagles were going through their final conditioning drill, and while four-star offensive lineman Casey Poe couldn’t participate physically as he is sidelined with an undisclosed injury, but he was participating vocally.
“You’ve got the example, you know how to do it. Keep pushing,” Poe shouted with encouragement from the side.
Lindale will scrimmage at Sulphur Springs on Aug. 12 and will host Whitehouse for a scrimmage on Aug. 18 before taking on Kaufman in the season opener on Aug. 26 in Kaufman.