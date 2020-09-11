LINDALE — It was a game of momentum swings in Friday night’s rivalry contest between Lindale and Van.
The host Eagles shifted the momentum into their favor in the second quarter with three interceptions by Airik Williams to take a 27-7 halftime lead.
Van turned the game back around in the third quarter, cutting the score to 33-28, which ended up holding as the final tally at Eagle Stadium.
Lindale opened the contest with a 13-play, 70-yard drive that lasted more than five minutes and ended with an 18-yard pass from Sam Peterson to Jacob Seekford to give the Eagles a 7-0 lead.
Van then had the ball for nearly seven minutes on a 15-play, 70-yard drive that was capped with a 17-yard touchdown pass from Jackson Rainey to Javonta Thomas to tie the score at 7 early in the second quarter.
Following a Lindale punt, Rainey sprinted 64 yards before being tackled at the 1 by DJ Walton. After a false start penalty, Williams picked off Rainey’s pass attempt toward the end zone and returned it into Van territory. Two plays later, Peterson connected with Jordan Jenkins for a 31-yard touchdown to make the score 14-7 with 7:16 left in the half
Williams came through with another interception on the next drive at the Lindale 26. A 39-yard pass from Peterson to Seekford set up a 1-yard touchdown run by Jenkins to give the Eagles a 20-7 lead with 1:47 on the clock after the extra point was blocked by Manny Moore.
Van got back into Lindale territory late in the quarter, but Williams was in the right place once again and intercepted a pass and took it back 62 yards to the end zone with 11 seconds on the clock to give the Eagles a 27-7 halftime advantage.
Van got the ball first in the second half and Thomas connected with Luca Koshev on a 45-yard touchdown strike to cut the score to 27-14.
After Peterson delivered a 60-yard punt down to the Van 6, Thomas picked up 25 yards on a run, and on the next play, Rainey went 67 yards to the end zone to cut the score to 27-21.
Lindale came right back with a 6-yard touchdown pass from Peterson to Jaymond Jackson with 1:27 left in the third quarter to put the Eagles up 33-21.
Exactly 20 seconds later, Rainey found Austin Gregory for a 76-yard gain, and Thomas scored from 3 yards out to put the score at 33-28.
Van had a big fourth down catch by Kozhev to the Lindale 16 in the fourth quarter with just more than seven minutes to play. On fourth and 15, Rainey was pushed out of bounds at the 11 to turn the ball back to the Eagles with 6:18 to play.
The Vandals forced a quick punt. But a personal foul penalty had Van with a fourth and 30, and the Vandals had to punt the ball right back with 3:07 remaining.
Seekford caught a 6-yard pass from Peterson on third and 4 to help the Eagles run out the clock.
Peterson was 12 of 22 for 200 yards and three touchdowns. Jenkins finished with 60 yards on 20 carries. Daniel Franke had four catches for 76 yards, and Seekford had four grabs for 67 yards.
Rainey was 15 of 28 for 220 yards with one touchdown and three interceptions for Van. He also rushed for 151 yards and a touchdown on 16 carries. Thomas had four receptions for 43 yards and a touchdown, 10 carries for 86 yards and a score and a 45-yard touchdown pass. Gregory had three catches for 92 yards. Brayden Bradshaw made five grabs for 42 yards, and Kozhev added four receptions for 78 yards.
Lindale (2-1) will be at Gilmer next week, while Van (1-2) will host Pittsburg.