KAUFMAN — The Lindale Eagles opened the 2020 campaign with a 32-27 victory over the Kaufman Tigers on a hot and breezy Friday evening at Tiger Stadium.
The hot weather was only an inconvenience as both teams tried to bring some normalcy to the crowd on hand by playing football under the Friday night lights in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Eagles (1-0) started the season in style by driving 75 yards in 11 plays after the opening kickoff to begin the scoring. Senior running back Jordan Jenkins dove in from one-yard out, and receiver Jacob Seekford snuck in the 2-point conversion for an 8-0 lead. The Lions (0-1) responded with a productive 75-yard, eight-play drive of their own. Sophomore running back Braxton Garmon scooted in from 14 yards for the touchdown. The two-point conversion failed.
The defense for both teams stepped up over the next four offensive series causing each team to punt twice. Versatile Lindale defensive back and return man, Arik Williams, fielded a punt and raced 36 yards deep into Kaufman territory to spark the Birds midway through the second quarter. Junior quarterback Sam Peterson hit Seekford on a slant play for a three-yard touchdown. The PAT made it 15-6 Lindale at intermission.
The Eagles' first possession of the second half stalled but reliable senior kicker Landon Love booted a 36-yard field goal against a strong wind to extend the lead to 18-6 at the 7:26 mark of the third quarter. The home-field Lions answered with an impressive 69-yard ground game attack. Garmon raced in from 10 yards to cut the deficit to 18-13. Garmon finished the evening with 75 yards rushing and two scores.
Lindale seemingly put the game away on its next two possessions. Peterson floated a 39-yard touchdown pass to Case Brooks for one score and then Jenkins showed why he is one of the most sought after running backs in the state by plowing through and over Lion defenders on a 21-yard jaunt up the middle. After a quiet first half, the Baylor Bear commit rushed for 101 yards on nine carries in the second half and finished the evening with 136 yards and two touchdowns.
The resilient Lions scored 14 points during the last 2:50 of the fourth quarter to close within five points, 32-27. Talented quarterback Ladamian Bailey engineered the scores using his legs and arm. Bailey scrambled for a 12-yard score and then threw a jump ball to Daylon Dickerson to complete the scoring. Bailey finished with 78 yards rushing to go along with 138 yards passing.
Both teams are on the road next Friday night as Lindale travels to Midlothian Heritage and Kaufman visits Chapel Hill.