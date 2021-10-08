HENDERSON — Lindale erupted for 28 points in the first half and went on to beat Henderson 28-21 Friday in a District 9-4A Division I game.
The Eagles improve to 4-3 overall and 2-0 in district with the win. The loss drops Henderson to 4-2 on the season and 1-1 in district.
Lindale got the scoring started thanks to Judson Long’s 29-yard touchdown grab four minutes into the game.
Two minutes later, Cason Watts caught a 35-yard touchdown pass to double the Eagles’ lead. Lindale’s Coleton Widemon recovered a Lions fumble two plays into the next drive, and the Eagles went up 21-0 after one quarter.
Patrick Daniels’ 5-yard run in the second quarter made it 28-0, and the score stayed there at the break after Henderson’s Yacorus Porter picked off a pass in the end zone on the final play of the half.
The Lions found the end zone with 9:53 to go in the third quarter on an 11-yard pass from Jacobe Robinson to Tobiaus Jackson.
Dallas Alexander had an 8-yard touchdown run later in the quarter to make it 28-14 going into the fourth.
Robinson then connected with Jamal Robinson on a 73-yard touchdown pass with 1:26 left for the final points of the game.
Henderson visits Palestine Friday.