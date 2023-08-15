Lindale has experience in multiple areas entering the 2023 football season.
“I am really excited about it,” Lindale head football coach Chris Cochran said. “We’ve got a really good group. We have 17 seniors. We have a lot of experience returning. It’s going to be a lot of fun. They’re a really fun group of young men to work with.
“Obviously, like everybody else, we want to stay healthy. That’s how you are able to keep your depth, the little that you have. In high school football, you’ve got to stay healthy to have success.”
The one area where the Eagles lack experience is on the offensive line, where four-star Alabama commit Casey Poe is the lone returning starter.
“It’s a weird deal,” Cochran said. “Everybody wants to know how you are going to replace the offensive line. And we do have to replace four spots. You don’t replace the amount of starts we got from Trey (Mazratian) and Will (Hutchens). But with Christian (Pettway), he got a ton of experience last year on the JV, and we were able to move him up late in the season, and he’s had a really good spring and summer. He’s a young man that’s being recruited, and he’s got a chance to have a really good senior year.
“And then there are about five or six guys competing for those three interior sports that we feel really good about. They have all had good offseasons and have been good in powerlifting. They’re very competitive young men. I think Coach (Jacob) Alford is going to have those guys coached up by the time we get to Kaufman.”
Cochran was joined by seniors Wyatt Parker, Carson Plunkett, Jake Curbow and Clint Thurman at a fall sports media day at the CHRISTUS Orthopedics & Sports Medicine Institute on July 24 to talk about the upcoming season.
“Our expectation is we’re going to win state,” said Parker, who is a running back. “That’s what it’s been for the past few years, and that’s what it is again.”
“The expectation is always to win state,” said Plunkett, a defensive lineman. “We have to make sure we play hard through the whistle. If we play harder than any other team, then it’s going to be hard to stop us.”
“In the past, our defense has allowed 30 points a game,” said Curbow, a defensive lineman. “I want to cut that in half and give our offense a better chance. I want to be the toughest defense in Texas and give it all we’ve got every single play.”
“I know our defense is going to get some stops,” said Thurman, who is the Eagles’ quarterback. “Our defense is going to be pretty good this year. And then offensively, we’re going to score a lot of points.”
Lindale will face Whitehouse in a scrimmage at 7 p.m. Thursday at Whitehouse. The Eagles will host Kaufman in the season opener on Aug. 25.