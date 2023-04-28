LINDALE — A pair of Lindale Lady Eagle soccer players signed to play in college this week inside the Lindale High School cafeteria.
On Wednesday, Kaniyah Hill signed to play for the Centenary College of Louisiana, and on Thursday, Kaydee Cox signed with the University of Houston-Victoria.
Hill played in just seven games out of 28 her senior year due to an injury.
“She had a hamstring injury that kept her out a month and then like two games back, she broke her leg against Sulphur Spring and had to have surgery and missed the rest of the season,” Lindale girls soccer coach Cody Bray said.
“It was hard obviously, but I just kept faith,” Hill said. “I knew that this was something I really love to do that I’m going to keep on pursuing to get to where I want to be, and I just happened to commit to a college.”
Hill decided on Centenary for more than just soccer reasons.
“I went and toured there during spring break and right as I stepped on campus, it just felt like it was where I needed to be,” Hill said. “They also have a 94 percent acceptance rate into medical school, so that was a huge factor on why I chose them.”
Hill said she plans to major in kinesiology with the plan of going into occupational therapy.
“She’s a super hard worker,” Bray said. “She is super knowledgeable. She is going to be a great asset. She’s a good mentor to other kids. She just had an unfortunate injury where she missed a lot of time this year.”
Cox will head south to Victoria to continue her soccer career.
“The atmosphere there was really cool,” Cox said. “The thing about Victoria, it has the small-town fell but it has the big cities around it, so I like that.
“The team has awesome qualities, and the coaches were just very similar to the coaches I have here in Lindale, so I think it was a really nice home away from home type feel.”
Like she did for the Lady Eagles, Cox will bring a scoring mentality to the Jaguars.
“She is a super hard worker and a goal scorer,” Bray said. “She is not the most technical scorer in the world, but she scores lots of goals in a lot of different ways. She’s got really good speed. She’s very powerful on the ball. She’s hard to push off the ball. She’s just an overall goal scorer.”
Cox said she will major in communicative sciences and disorders with a plan to become a speech pathologist.