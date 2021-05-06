TEXARKANA — Lindale scored the first eight runs of the game to score a 9-5 win over Pleasant Grove on Thursday in the first game of a Class 4A best-of-three bi-district baseball series.
Game 2 is scheduled for 5 p.m. Friday at Robbie Surratt Field in Lindale. If a third game is needed it will follow the conclusion of the first game.
Aaron Wolfe and Caden Piccoli had three hits each to lead the Eagles. Brandon Burckel and Bryce Everest each had a double and a single.
Dylan Segroves and Sam Peterson each contributed hits for Lindale. RBIs were from Jackson Fugate (3), Burckel (1), Peterson (1) and Caden Piccoli (1).
Scoring runs for the Eagles were Burckel (2), Tyler Tallent (2), Kayden McClenny (1), Wolfe (1), Teylan Piccoli (1), Segroves (1) and Caden Piccoli (1).
Cody Taylor got the win on the mound, tossing 5.1 innings and giving up is hits and four runs while striking out four. Peterson hurled the final 1.2 innings, allowing one hit and one run with one strikeout.
Cade Martin led the Hawks with a home run and a double with three RBIs. Adding singles were Brenton Clark, JM Long, Alex Murphy, Travier Couch and Cason Head. Also driving in runs were Clark (1) and Alex Galvan (1).
Scoring runs were Martin (2), Murphy (1), Couch (1) and Head (1).