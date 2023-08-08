LINDALE — Lindale head football coach Chris Cochran shouted, “Who’s going to have the best effort?” before a drill at a recent practice.
“It’s on film,” Cochran said to his team. “Who’s going to have the best effort today?”
Coincidentally enough, the Eagles’ effort is what has stood out to Cochran through the early stages of fall practice.
“The effort and enthusiasm has just been lights out,” Cochran said. “I’ve been really pleased with that. And that’s on film. We’re watching it. There are times early on in years past where it’s frustrating and you kind of have to show them on film that they’re not playing hard or not running to the ball. This year, that has not been the case at all.
“Execution wise, we’ve obviously got to get it cleaned up, and we will. That’s what I told them. It’s our staff’s job to get it cleaned up and get more reps. We trust the reps. We trust the film. We’re going to get that coached up. We’re trying to get one percent better each day. That’s something our kids can hold on to and believe in.”
During recent years, the strength of the Eagles has been on the offensive line. A lot of that past production up front is gone due to graduation. But Lindale does return Casey Poe at left tackle. Poe, an Alabama commit, is regarded as the No. 1 interior offensive line prospect in the country and the No. 38 overall recruit by On3Sports. Playing right tackle will be Christian Pettway, who saw varsity time last season and is receiving college interest.
Filling the three middle spots will be the key for the Eagles.
“We need to find out who those guys are going to be,” Cochran said. “It’s a competition amongst five or six guys for those three spots as far as starters. You want to see some guys emerge there.”
“We’ve all really grown up under the same people, so it’s been great,” Poe said. “I can turn around and echo the things I’ve been taught all my life, and these guys have already heard it. They’re great players, and they’re extremely smart. They’re really building, and they’re going to do great things.”
The offensive line will be the protection for Clint Thurman, who is entering his second season as the Eagles’ starting quarterback.
“We have Casey and Christian, and they’ve been stepping up big time,” Thurman said. “We’re still working on the interior linemen, but we will get that fixed here pretty soon.”
Defensively, depth at linebacker is an area of focus for the Eagles.
“You’re always wanting to develop depth everywhere,” Cochran said. “But defensively, we want to continue to develop some depth at linebacker. That’s a big deal. We’ve got some guys that have done really well, but we’re really trying to find some depth there.”
As the season gets closer, the Eagles said they’re happy to be out there together and ready to get rolling.
“It feels great to get back in the swing of things, playing a lot of ball with my boys,” Thurman said.
“It feels great,” Poe said. “There’s no other team I would rather be a part of. We have the best coaching staff in America, especially in Texas, and I’ll fight anybody on that. We have guys coming out here and loving what they’re doing. They’re putting them pads on and putting them knee braces on, and they’re waking up every morning early, and they’re excited to be here and excited to play. It’s a game we love. It’s a game God lets us play, and we’re really excited about the opportunity. I love the guys I’m around. I can’t wait for the season to start.”
Lindale will host Sulphur Springs for a scrimmage on Friday before scrimmaging at Whitehouse on Aug. 17. The Eagles will host Kaufman in the season opener on Aug. 25.