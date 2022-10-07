HAWL logo

HIDEAWAY — Lina Acker won the Hide-A-Way Lake Club 18-Hole Women's Golf Association Club Golf Championship.

Acker won the title in the tourney held on Oct. 4-5.

Rose Godoy captured the Championship Flight with President's Flight winner Kay Murphy.

Tanna Stanley claimed the First Flight and Carolyn Rudiger topped the Second Flight.

HAWL 18-Hole WGA Club Championship

Dates: Oct. 4-5

Hide-A-Way Lake Club, Hideaway

WGA Club Champion — Lina Acker

Championship Flight — 1, Rose Godoy; 2, Shirley Cassol; 3, Cathey Weaver.

President’s Flight — 1, Kay Murphy; 2, Debra Perkins; 3, Sherry Bunt; 4, Mary Anne McKenzie; 5, Cynthia Judge

First Flight — 1, Tanna Stanley; 2, Karen Hallmark; 3, Pat Fengler; 4, Beth Averitt.

Second Flight — 1, Carolyn Rudiger; 2, Candy Hull; 3, Maureen Hudlow.

Proximity Winners — Cathey Weaver, Lina Acker, Tanna Stanley, Karen Hallmark.

 
 

