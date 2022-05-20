WINNSBORO — Bullard rallied from a 5-0 deficit in the first inning to tie the game, but Liberty-Eylau pushed the go-ahead run across in the top of the seventh to take a 6-5 victory in a one-game playoff in the Class 4A Region II quarterfinals Friday night at the Ballpark at Raiderland.
Reed Overbeek got the scoring started for Bullard in the fourth inning with a solo home run to left to lead off the frame. After two quick outs, Luke Williams tripled to deep center and scored on an RBI single by Tanner Stainback to cut the score to 5-2 after four innings.
Derek Degrate led off the bottom of the fifth with a single. His courtesy runner, Braden Vining, was on second base, and Liberty-Eylau pitcher WT Jones attempted to pick him off. The ball bounced off of Vining’s helmet and into center field. Vining came all the way in to score before the throw came in to cut the score to 5-3.
After a two-out error, David Wilson had an RBI single, and Williams beat out an infield single to cut tie the score at 5-5.
Braylon Blair led off the seventh with a double, moved to third on a groundout by Gage Bellatti and scored on a sacrifice fly by Brittain Pipes to give the Leopards a 6-5 lead.
Jachin Salas drew a one-out walk in the bottom of the seventh and stole second base with two outs. Cal Jones was able to get the strikeout of Williams for the final out.
Liberty-Eylau jumped out to a 5-0 lead in the first inning. Cal Jones led off the game by doubling to the wall in right-center field. He then scored on an RBI fielder’s choice by Blair. RBI singles by Pipes, Xander Worthy and Ron Garza made the score 4-0. The fifth came in as a rundown occurred between first and second base for the third out.
“They did a good job of competing early and took advantage — David is a strike thrower, and they took advantage of that,” Bullard head baseball coach Robert Ellis said. “They got to him early. He had thrown seven pitches, and he already gave up a couple of runs. I love the way he competed. He just kept attacking the strike zone, and he gave us a chance to win. The ball bounces a little different here and there, and maybe it’s a different outlook. I love the way the guys competed.”
Wilson allowed six runs on 11 hits with one strikeout, one walk and one hit by pitch.
Cal Jones was the winning pitcher for Liberty-Eylau, pitching the final 2.1 innings with three strikeouts. WT Jones allowed five runs on 10 hits in 4.2 innings with three strikeouts.
WT Jones led Liberty-Eylau with three hits.
Williams and Degrate led Bullard (20-14) with three hits. Overbeek had two hits. Chase Randall, Wilson and Stainback all added a hit.
It was the final game for Bullard seniors Degrate, Reilly Ogrodnik and Williams.
“They’ve been phenomenal,” Ellis said. “They do a great job, stay positive and keep these guys going, understanding it’s a long game, and they persevered.”
Liberty-Eylau (21-11-1) advances to face Celina in the regional semifinals.
