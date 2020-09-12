JEFFERSON — Damian Henderson rushed for four touchdowns, Liberty-Eylau scored once on special teams and the Leopards rolled to a 49-14 win over the Jefferson Bulldogs on Friday.
The score was knotted at 14-14 midway through the second quarter, but the Leopards scored twice to close out the half and then tacked on three unanswered scores in the third period to win handily.
The Leopards move to 1-1 with the win, while Jefferson drops to 1-2.
Henderson opened the scoring with a 4-yard run early in the first quarter, but the Bulldogs answered with a 49-yard touchdown strike from Josh thomas to Christian Shepard and a Zion Hopes extra point for a 7-6 lead with 3:31 to play in the first period.
Henderson’s 5-yard TD run and a Takylon Hampton two-pointer moved the Leopards back in front 14-7, but again the Bulldogs answered when Dameon Warren crashed in from the 2 and hopes added the PAT to knot things at 14 apiece.
The rest of the game bellowed to the Leopards, who went on top to stay with a 2-yard run by Henderson with 4:43 left in the half and made it 28-14 at halftime on a 13-yard interception return for a score by Darrion Crabtree.
In the third, Semaj Rose returned a punt 48 yards for a score, while Hampton (5 yards) and Henderson (60 yards) tacked on scoring runs for the visitors.
Liberty-Eylau will host Atlanta and Jefferson hosts Hooks on Sept. 18.