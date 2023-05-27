COLLEGE STATION — Hollie Thomas hit a sacrifice fly to left-center field with one out in the bottom of the eighth to score Bailee Slack for the winning run as Liberty took a 2-1 victory over Bullard in Game 3 of the Class 4A Region III softball finals Saturday night at Texas A&M’s Davis Diamond.
Liberty (36-8) is heading to the state tournament for the third consecutive year and fourth time since 2018. The Lady Panthers have won a state title in all of their previous trips to Austin.
Bullard was also at the past two state tournaments, and despite moving to Region III from Region II, was looking to make one more trip. The Lady Panthers finished the season with a 38-5 record.
“I just told them I was really proud of our effort. I was really proud of our fight. I was really proud of the way we competed,” Bullard head softball coach Julie Murry said. “I told them that our seniors obviously have some really big shoes to fill. With what they’ve done for this program in four years has been remarkable.”
The Bullard seniors playing their final game were Hadi Fults, Saelyr Hunt, Callie Bailey, Teagan Graul and Kylie Pate.
With two outs in the bottom of the sixth inning and Bullard leading 1-0, Slack hit a ball to the outfield for a triple, and Pate was injured on the play but did remain in the game. Slack, a Texas State commit, came in to score on a single by Kennesaw State signee Reese Evans to tie the game. Louisiana-Monroe commit Thomas doubled before Fults got Alex Wiley to fly out to Pate in center for the third out.
Fults and Kirstin Malone were both intentionally walked in the top of the seventh inning, but Brookelyn Taylor struck out Graul to end the inning.
Taylor walked with two outs in the bottom of the seventh, but Fults struck out Abbie Key to force extra innings.
Taylor struck out the side in the top of the eighth. Fults got Bryana Pantalion to ground out to start the bottom of the eighth before Slack singled and stole second. Evans reached on an error to advance Slack to third before Thomas’ series-ending sacrifice fly.
“Hats off to them,” Murry said. “We know they are a great opponent, and it’s a privilege to play great opponents. I wish them only the best.
“I think they got timely hits. Sometimes the game is like that. Whoever gets the timely hits is who gets to walk home a winner. And I think our kids are winners whether we won on the scoreboard or not. I don’t mean winners in this game obviously; I just mean winners in life.”
Slack had two hits for Liberty. Evans, Thomas and Wiley all had one hit.
Taylor allowed one unearned run on six hits with 11 strikeouts and five walks in eight innings.
Malone had two hits for Bullard, which won Game 1 of the series, 5-4 in nine innings. Liberty came back and won Game 2, 7-1, before Saturday’s series-clinching victory.
Bailey, Nix, Pate and Hunt all had a hit for Bullard.
Fults allowed two runs — one earned — on five hits with four strikeouts and one walk in 7.2 innings. She was walked in all four of her plate appearances. She hit the walk-off home run — her 23rd of the year — to end Game 1.
“I couldn’t be more proud of her,” Murry said. “I just thought she showed what a competitor she is. And she’s tough. And I bragged on her for being a tough kid before, and I thought tonight she showed a lot of toughness.”
Fults was in the leadoff spot on Saturday, and Liberty did pitch to her, but still issued a five-pitch walk. After singles by Bailey and Malone, Bullard had the bases loaded with no outs. Taylor came back with strikeouts of Graul and Matti Nix before Kamyn Honzell hit a hard shot t third base, where Reese Evans made the diving stop and quickly turned around and touched third base with her glove for the third out.
Pate singled with one out in the top of the second inning. Hunt then hit a ball in between first and second that would’ve given the Lady Panthers two baserunners, but the ball hit Pate’s foot for the second out. Taylor walked Fults intentionally before getting Bailey to fly out to center to end the inning.
Malone led off the third with a single, stole second and advanced to third on an errant throw by catcher Hollie Thomas. Nix singled her in to give Bullard a 1-0 lead. Honzell then hit a quick liner back to the circle, and Taylor made the catch and fired the ball to third base for the double play and the third out.
Hunt reached on a two-out error in the fourth, and Fults was intentionally walked once again. Taylor got Bailey to fly out to right for the third out, keeping the score at 1-0.
Bullard didn’t get a baserunner in the fifth or sixth innings, and Taylor struck out the side in the sixth.
Fults took a no-hitter into the fifth inning before a leadoff single by Wiley. Abby Vickers then hit a soft liner and Fults charged and made the catch and tried to double off Wiley at first, but the throw was high. Fults got the next two batters out to keep the shutout intact.
“We were thankful to be playing in a game like this,” Murry said. “I didn’t know where Team 26 would end up, and I think Team 26 has been one of the most special teams that I have coached.”