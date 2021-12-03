COMMERCE — In junior college football, the leagues in Texas and Kansas consider themselves the best in JUCO.
The states and conferences will be represented on Saturday as Tyler Junior College, ranked No. 15 in the nation, takes on No. 11 Coffeyville (Kansas) in the 19th TIPS-C.H.A.M.P.S. Heart of Texas Bowl in Commerce.
Kickoff is scheduled for 4:05 p.m. and will be played on Earnest Hawkins Field at Memorial Stadium on the campus of Texas A&M University-Commerce.
TJC (6-5) was runner-up in the Southwest Junior College Football Conference, while the Red Ravens (6-2) were the regular season Kansas Jayhawk Community College Conference champions.
The acronym “C.H.A.M.P.S.” stands for “Communities Helping Americans Mature, Progress and Succeed,” which is a nonprofit group focusing on improving drug and alcohol abuse, bullying, mental health, and preventing teen suicide. An additional title sponsor, is TIPS (The Interlocal Purchasing System).
The Apaches are led by quarterback General Booty and linebacker Xavier Benson.
Booty, a freshman from Allen, has TJC averaging 31.2 points per game. He has thrown for 3,115 yards by hitting on 233 of 381 passing attempts. Booty has 25 TD passes and 11 interceptions, while also dashing for 231 yards and two TDs on the ground.
Torrance Burgess, who had 175 yards rushing in the semifinal win over Kilgore College, is expected to get the start. The freshman from Pearland has also caught 34 passes for 417 yards and a touchdown.
The top receivers are Jordan Wallace (51-556, 4 TDs), Kelly Akaharaiyi (47-622, 6 TDs), Nick Rempert (40-475, 4 TDs) and Jeremiah Cooley (36-594, 7 TDs).
Defensively, Benson, the transfer from Texas Tech who led Texarkana Pleasant Grove to a state championship in 2019, was named Defensive Player of the Year in the Southwest Junior College Football Conference. He averages 10.7 tackles per game and has also picked off two passes.
Other defensive leaders include linebacker Darryl Minor, also a transfer from Tech, (7.8 tackles per game) and safety Kobe Savage (6.2 tackles, 5 interceptions).
The Red Ravens are led by quarterback Jakson Thompson (101 of 207, 1,390 yards, 15 TDs, 3 INTs) and running back Star Thomas (94-518, 5 TDs). Two of the top receivers are Isaiah Taylor (20-323, 3 TDs) and Chris Bellamy (18-316, 6 TDs.
Linebacker Reise Collier is tops in tackles, averaging 10.9 per game.
The two teams last played about a decade ago when the squads won on each other's home field. Coffeyville won 27-10 in 2010, while the Apaches captured a 16-14 victory in 2011.
This is the second meeting between TJC and CCC in a bowl game. The two teams met in the 1992 Texas Shrine Bowl, which was held in Tyler with the No. 8 Apaches winning over No. 10 Coffeyville 31-17.
TJC has played in 17 bowl games and the Apaches sport an 8-9 record.
Tyler’s last bowl bid was in 2013 when the Apaches, under Coach Danny Palmer, defeated Garden City (Kansas), 47-21, in the Football Capital of Kansas Bowl in Pittsburg, Kansas.
This will be the third time the Apaches have participated in the Heart of Texas Bowl. The two previous games were in held in Copperas Cove with TJC defeating Rochester (Minnesota) 55-3 in 2003, while falling to Hutchinson (Kansas) 15-10 in 2004.
Coffeyville played in the inaugural Heart of Texas Bowl in 2001, defeating Navarro 49-14. The Kansas squad played in the 2014 event as well, losing to Trinity Valley 27-24.
For tickets to the game go to https://www.champsheartoftexasbowl.com/.
Tickets are $18 (chairback seating), $13 (general admission adult) and $8 (students).
SMOKE SIGNALS: While the football team is going bowling, the TJC basketball teams will be in action at Wagstaff Gymnasium on Saturday. The No. 13 Apache Ladies (6-2) take on Bossier Parish (5-3) in the Region XIV Conference opener. Tipoff is scheduled for 2 p.m. ... The second game of the doubleheader has the Apaches (6-4, 1-0) meets Lamar State-Port Arthur (6-4, 0-1) at 4 p.m.
---
Tyler JC Bowl Games
1951 Pasadena Bowl (Junior Rose Bowl): Pasadena (Calif.) City College 28, TJC 26, Pasadena, Calif.
1958 Idaho Bowl: Boise JC 22, TJC 0, Boise, Idaho
1960 Pasadena Bowl (Junior Rose Bowl): Long Beach (Calif.) City College 38, TJC 16, Pasadena, Calif.
1969 Dalton Defenders Bowl: TJC 30, Centerville (Iowa) 0, Coffeyville, Kan.
1979 Garland-Texas Bowl: Itawamba (Miss.) 9, TJC 7
1981 Garland-Texas Bowl: TJC 24, Holmes (Miss.) 10
1984 Garland-Texas Bowl: Butler County (Kan.) 27, TJC 14
1985 Texas Shrine Bowl: TJC 31, Mississippi Gulf Coast 0, Tyler
1986 Texas Shrine Bowl: Grand Rapids (Mich.) 23, TJC 17, Tyler
1991 Texas Shrine Bowl: TJC 20, Hinds (Miss.) 3, Tyler
1992 Texas Shrine Bowl: TJC 31, Coffeyville (Kan.) 17, Tyler
1997 Real Dairy Bowl: Ricks College 35, TJC 20, Pocatello, Idaho
2000 Red River Bowl: TJC 23, Northeastern Oklahoma A&M 21, Bedford
2001 Red River Bowl: Kilgore 14, TJC 7, Bedford
2003 Heart of Texas Bowl: TJC 55, Rochester (Minn.) 3, Copperas Cove
2004 Heart of Texas Bowl: Hutchinson (Kan.) 15, TJC 10, Copperas Cove
2013 Football Capital of Kansas Bowl: TJC 47, Garden City (Kan.) 21