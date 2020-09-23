There will be Lions and Tigers, but no bears (except at Caldwell Zoo) in the Rose City Thursday night as the big guys of Texas High School football get underway this weekend.
It is back to the future for the Lions as they revert to Tyler High School for the first time since 1957. Coach Ricklan Holmes’ Blue & White Cujo unit will take on old rival Texas High of Texarkana in the first game of the 17th Annual CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances Football Classic.
Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. on Earl Campbell Field at CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances Rose Stadium.
Also, there will be no facemask penalties at the game, well, at least in the stands.
“We would like all the fans to mask up and practice social distancing,” Holmes said. “These young men have worked very hard for it to be taken away from them. We want to continue playing right into January.”
Holmes said Ken’Yontae Pinkard, a 5-11, 190-pound senior, will get the nod as the starting quarterback.
“Ken’Yontae will start but we will use Eli (Sanchez, 5-9, 180, junior) as well,” Holmes said. “We want to utilize what both players bring to the table.”
The Lions have three seniors starting on offense.
Joining Pinkard in the backfield as running back is senior Kameron Medlock (5-8, 165). Upfront are senior center LeTavion Erwin, guards Sergio Munoz (junior) and Cornelius Hartsfield (junior), and tackles Avery Coleman (sophomore) and Ka’Darius Tave (junior). Receivers include: sophomore Tyreke Jones, sophomore Makavion Potts, sophomore Tacorey Gilliam and sophomore Montrell Wade.
Lion defenders set to start include on the line, Tave, senior nose guard LaTravion Hawkins, sophomore Andrew Williams and senior Preston Johnson. The linebackers are junior Jacob Villela, senior Joshua Hudson and junior Eric Munoz. The secondary includes senior cornerback Keelan Erwin, senior free safety Travion Ates, strong safety sophomore Xavier Tatum and freshman cornerback Zachaun Williams.
Holmes said the Tigers are a solid unit since they have stablized their quarterback situation. Rian Cellers, who is a Texas Tech baseball commit, is a dual-threat and is expected to start at QB for the third-straight year. The 6-2, 170-pounder is also being recruited for football, including by former Canton/Gilmer and Tulsa star G.J. Kinne, who is coaching at the University of Hawaii. Kinne is in his first year for the Rainbow Warriors, serving as offensive coordinator and quarterback coach.
Texas High went 7-5 last fall, including knocking off then-No. 5 Lufkin on the road in the first round of the playoffs.
Braylon Stewart (5-11, 190) is a junior returning starter at running back, and the other five offensive starters are also seniors. Caden Miller (6-0, 190) and Gavon Smith (5-11, 165) are back at receivers, and Collin Shelly (6-3, 250), Demarcus Day (6-1, 335) and Hayden Harrell (6-3, 245) are returning offensive linemen.
Clayton Smith, the top-ranked outside linebacker in Texas, has committed to Oklahoma. The 6-4, 220-pounder picked the Sooners over Arizona, Arizona State, Arkansas and Baylor.
LIONS TALES: The Lions were known as John Tyler High School from 1958 until the summer of 2020. ... The Tigers had played their Texarkana rivals, Arkansas High, for 65 straight years before this season. ... If you go: All gates will open two hours prior to kickoff to allow spectators time to enter stadium. The Tyler ISD stated,” Give yourself plenty of time.” ... Season ticket holders enter at Gate 2 with general admission fans entering Gates 1 and 3 only (home side) and Gate 7 (visitor side). ... All fans and stadium workers will be required to wear a mask at all times, except when actively eating or drinking or under the age of 10. Practice social distancing at all times. ... The TISD clear bag policy will be in effect at the stadium. ... For more information call 903-262-3080. ...
TWITTER: @PhilHicksETFS