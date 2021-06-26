OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Tanner Leggett’s single in the bottom of the ninth inning scored the tiebreaking run, and Mississippi State advanced to the College World Series finals with a 4-3 victory over Texas on Saturday night.
The No. 7 national seed Bulldogs (48-17) reached the finals for the first time since 2013, when they were runners-up to UCLA. Mississippi State will play No. 4 Vanderbilt in a best-of-three series starting Monday night.
Vanderbilt (48-16) got its spot in the finals when the NCAA removed North Carolina State from the tournament because of COVID-19 protocols. Vandy and NC State were supposed to play a bracket final on Saturday, but that game was declared a no-contest.
Leggett, who had entered the game as a defensive replacement in the seventh inning, came to bat in the ninth after Cole Quintanilla hit Kellum Clark with a pitch.
Brayland Skinner pinch ran for Clark and stole second before Leggett drove a 1-1 pitch into left-center. Clark came around to score easily, and Leggett rounded first base and tossed his helmet into the grass as teammates rushed to mob him.
Mississippi State started Will Bednar, who had 15 of the Bulldogs’ CWS-record 21 strikeouts in a 2-1 win over the No. 2 Longhorns (50-17) last Sunday.
Bednar was solid again, but not untouchable, striking out seven in 7 1/3 innings. Cam Williams homered to right field to give Texas a 2-0 lead in the second, and Douglas Hodo III doubled leading off the fifth and scored on Mike Antico’s two-base hit for a 3-1 advantage.
The Bulldogs tied it in the sixth on Logan Tanner’s RBI double, and threatened to go ahead after loading the bases with none out.
Quintanilla (5-1) relieved Texas starter Tristan Stevens and got a force at the plate and two strikeouts to work out of trouble. Quinanilla allowed only one hit before Leggett’s winner.
MSU closer Landon Sims (5-0) took over for Bednar with a runner on base and one out in the seventh, and ended the inning with two strikeouts. Sims retired five of the last six batters he faced.
Texas 8, Mississippi State 5
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Ivan Melendez hit a tie-breaking three-run homer in the ninth inning, and Texas forced a second bracket final against Mississippi State with an 8-5 College World Series victory in a game that ended early Saturday after a lengthy rain delay.
The No. 2 national seed Longhorns (50-16) won their third straight elimination game.
Already in the finals is Vanderbilt. The reigning national champion Commodores automatically advanced when the NCAA announced early Saturday that North Carolina State was out of the tournament because of COVID-19 protocols.
Mississippi State had scored three runs in the eighth to tie it 5-5 before Mike Antico drew a leadoff walk against Brandon Smith starting the ninth. Parker Stinnett came on and walked Zach Zubia before Melendez sent a 3-2 pitch deep into the left-center bleachers.
“Off the bat it felt pretty good,” Melendez said. “I knew it was a homer for sure.”
Following another walk, light rain turned heavy and the grounds crew rolled out the tarp to begin a delay lasting 2 hours, 27 minutes.
“Long night at the ballpark,” MSU coach Chris Lemonis said. “We don’t throw enough strikes. I think we walked 11 guys tonight. It’s hard to beat anybody when you walk 11 guys.”
Melendez’s homer was his second game-winning hit in less than 24 hours. He had the tie-breaking base hit in the eighth inning in a 6-2 victory over Virginia in a game that ended early Friday.
Melendez had entered the Virginia game 3 for his last 19 at-bats with no RBIs. The All-Big 12 designated hitter is 4 for 10 with a double, homer and five RBIs since.
Texas reliever Tanner Witt, who pitched 5 2/3 innings of shutout relief against Tennessee on Tuesday, encountered control problems after a smooth seventh against the Bulldogs.
He walked three straight to bring in one run, and after Aaron Nixon entered with the bases loaded, Brad Cumbest’s hard liner off second baseman Mitchell Daly’s glove drove in two more.
Ty Madden was sharp for a second straight start for Texas. He struck out 10 in seven innings in a 2-1 loss to MSU on Sunday. In that game, Bulldogs ace Will Bednar struck out 15 and Texas fanned a CWS-record 21 times.
NCAA College World Series Glance
By The Associated Press
At TD Ameritrade Park Omaha
Omaha, Neb.
All Times CDT
(Double Elimination; x—if necessary)
Saturday, June 19
Game 1 — North Carolina State 10, No. 9 Stanford 4
Game 2 — No. 4 Vanderbilt 7, No. 5 Arizona 6, 12 innings
Sunday, June 20
Game 3 — Virginia 6, No. 3 Tennessee 0
Game 4 — No. 7 Mississippi St. 2, No. 2 Texas 1
Monday, June 21
Game 5 — No. 9 Stanford 14, No. 5 Arizona 5
Game 6 — North Carolina State 1, No. 4 Vanderbilt 0
Tuesday, June 22
Game 7 — No. 2 Texas 8, No. 3 Tennessee 4
Game 8 — No. 7 Mississippi St. 6, Virginia 5
Wednesday, June 23
Game 9 — No. 4 Vanderbilt 6, Stanford 5
Thursday, June 24
Game 10 — No. 2 Texas 6, Virginia 2
Friday, June 25
Game 11 — Vanderbilt 3, North Carolina State 1
Game 12 — No. 2 Texas 8, No. 7 Mississippi State 5
Saturday, June 26
Game 13 — Vanderbilt wins over North Carolina State, no contest
Game 14 — No. 7 Mississippi St. 4, No. 2 Texas 3
Championship Series
(Best-of-3)
Monday, June 28: Game 1, No. 7 Mississippi St. vs. No. 4 Vanderbilt, 6 p.m.
Tuesday, June 29: Game 2, No. 7 Mississippi St. vs. No. 4 Vanderbilt, 6 p.m.
x-Wednesday, June 30: Game 3, No. 7 Mississippi St. vs. No. 4 Vanderbilt, 6 p.m.