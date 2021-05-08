Legendary Texas running back Jim Bertelsen, who helped lead the Longhorns to three Southwest Conference titles and a national championship, has died, several UT sources told Kirk Bohls of the Austin American-Statesman.
He was 71. It was announced on Friday that he had passed away earlier this week.
In three years playing for Texas, Bertelsen rushed for 2,510 yards (over six yards per carry), 33 rushing touchdowns and more than 200 receiving yards on a dozen catches.
The native of Hudson, Wisconsin played for the Longhorns from 1969 to 1971. He was All-Southwest Conference in 1970 and 1971. As a senior he was team MVP and co-captain. He played in the 1972 Senior Bowl.
In the 1969 game with Arkansas, Bertelsen scored from the two-yard line to tie the game at 14-14 in the fourth quarter. Happy Feller kicked the extra point for a 15-14 lead with 3:58 on the clock. The Longhorns eventually won the game.
He was selected by the Los Angeles Rams in the second round (No. 30 overall) in the 1972 NFL Draft.
Bertelsen played in the NFL for five seasons, one of which he was a Pro Bowl selection for the Rams. His Pro Bowl campaign came in 1973, which he actually mostly played at fullback in LA. Over the course of five seasons in the NFL, Bertelsen registered nearly 2,500 rushing yards, (four yards per carry), 16 rushing touchdowns, more than 1,000 receiving yards and two touchdown catches.
JAKE EHLINGER
Arrangements for a Celebration of Life service have been set for Texas football linebacker Jake Ehlinger, who passed away Thursday, May 6. Services for Ehlinger will be held at noon on Wednesday, May 12, at Riverbend Church Home for Hope, located at 4124 N. Capital of Texas Highway in Austin, University of Texas officials announced.
In lieu of flowers, the Ehlinger family is asking that donations be made to the Fellowship of Christian Athletes. Those looking to do so can donate on a secure webpage by sending to Steve Vittornini at 478 Live Oak Lane, Spicewood, Texas 78669.