Tyler Legacy’s Tariq Robinson and Kane Jones both recorded first-place finishes at the Division 1 Region 3 Powerlifting Championship March 10 at Whitehouse High School.
Now, Robinson and Jones will compete at the Texas High School Powerlifting Association State Championship meet Saturday at the Taylor County Expo Center in Abilene.
This will be both lifters’ first time competing at the state meet. But Robinson did get to attend the state meet last year with teammate Kah’lil Montague, who won the 2021 state title in the superheavyweight class in Division 1.
That motivated Robinson.
“That encouraged me to get to state,” Robinson said. “I saw all of the other competition I have to try to match or beat, and I knew I had to work for it.”
Robinson won the 275-pound class at the regional meet with a total of 1,660 pounds (685 squat, 500 bench, 475 deadlift).
“T-Rob was able to go to state last year with Kah’lil, and that inspired him,” Legacy powerlifting coach Alan Copeland said. “I saw him hit the weight room from that meet last year leading up to this year differently than I had seen in the previous two years. He was a man on a mission and a man with a plan and a vision. I’m very excited for how he set a goal and went and achieved it. I’m excited to see what he’s going to do at the grand stage of state.”
Robinson, who also plays football, broke the regional bench record with 500 pounds. He also set a personal record in the squat.
“In football, we got far, but we didn’t get to state,” Robinson said. “To finish this off at state, it’s great.”
Jones, a sophomore, won the 148-pound class at the regional meet with a total of 1,345 pounds (500 squat, 315 bench, 530 deadlift).
“I’ve made a lot of progress,” Jones said. “It’s really nice to see what I worked for kind of get put into action, especially as a sophomore. I’m in the top four in the state, which is really good.”
When he’s not powerlifting, Jones plays football and runs the 100-, 200- and 400-meter dashes in track. Away from school, Jones is into boxing and mixed martial arts, something he said he’s been involved in off and on since the age of 11.
“Kane is strong,” Copeland said. “I don’t know if he knows how strong he is. And he’s a competitor and a fighter. It’s been great to see him push himself and compete with the best in the state. I’m really excited to see what he’s going to do this year, but also his progress the next couple of years.”
Jones, who was the outstanding lightweight lifter at both the Legacy meet and the regional meet, still has two years, but he also wants to have a strong showing at the state meet this year.
“I set goals high for myself, so I would really like to get first,” Jones said. “I’m trying to get as high as I can and as close to a 1,400 total as I can. This is just going to push me and drive me to work out harder next year and really try to break records.”
The state meet is scheduled to begin at 8 a.m. Saturday.