Tyler Legacy's Sam Eckert and two relay teams have punched their tickets to the UIL Swimming & Diving State Meet.
Eckert finished second in the 50 freestyle and 100 freestyle at the Class 6A Region III Championships in Rockwall on Monday and Tuesday to automatically qualify for the state meet. His time of 20.49 in the 50 free set a new-school record, breaking a record that was set in 1992. It was also an automatic All-American time. His time of 45.65 in the 100 free is an All-American consideration time.
The 200 free relay and 400 free relay teams placed third and both were called up to the state meet. Legacy’s 200 free relay team of Eckert, Jordan Smith, Ryan Cleveland and Hayden McCullough posted a time of 1:26.45. The 400 free relay team of Eckert, McCullough, Griffin Baker and Smith posted a time of 3:07.99, which was an All-American consideration time.
McCullough finished fourth in both the 50 free and 100 free. William Tanskley finished eighth in the 200 individual medley and seventh in the 100 breaststroke.
Baker was eighth in the 500 free and 10th in the 200 free. Smith was ninth in the 200 individual medley and 13th in the 100 backstroke. Cleveland was 16th in the 200 free and 15th in the 100 free. Noah Kimmel was 14th in the 100 butterfly and 16th in the 100 breaststroke.
The boys’ 200 medley relay team finished seventh.
On the girls’ side, the 200 medley relay team of Marina Martorell Sanchez, Naomi Muse, Destiny Nunley and Lorelai Walker finished seventh. Walker was 15th in the 50 free and 16th in the 100 free. Claire Sa was 16th in 200 individual medley and 15th in the 100 breaststroke. Sanchez was 15th in the 100 backstroke.
The state meet will be Feb. 18-19 at the Lee & Joe Jamail Texas Swimming Center on the campus of the University of Texas at Austin.