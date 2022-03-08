Jenaia Williams had big dreams before she ever got into high school.
The girl who started running at a high level at the age of 9 went into her freshman year at Bullard High School with her mind set on getting to the state meet.
“I wrote the state qualifiers times from last year on my mirror,” Williams said in an interview during her freshman year.
Williams ran a time of 56.35 seconds in the 400-meter dash at the Class 4A Region II meet and qualified for the state meet. She placed fourth in Austin with a time of 57.86.
Williams moved to Legacy as a sophomore, but COVID-19 wiped out most of the track season.
As a junior, Williams advanced to the Class 6A Region II meet and placed fourth in the 400-meter dash with a time of 58.27.
As she gets prepared for one more run to Austin, Williams was able to seal her collegiate future on Monday as she signed with Louisiana Tech.
“I’m super excited,” Williams said. “This has literally been a dream come true, because I’ve been dreaming of this since I was 9. So to have this opportunity is a blessing, and I’m super excited.
“When I took that visit in September, it was definitely the atmosphere. And then I built a great relationship with the coach and I trusted him, and I knew that I once I went off, I could trust him with my ability and my training. And he could take me further. And I loved the girls when I went there too.”
Legacy track coach Corey Chancellor said Louisiana Tech is getting the total package.
“They’re getting a phenomenal athlete, for sure, and a hard worker,” Chancellor said. “She’s committed to the sport. And not only that, she is a phenomenal person, so they’re getting a good one. And she’s fast.
“She has definitely earned to opportunity she has today, not only on the track, but in the classroom, as well.”
Williams thanked her family and many others for their support to help her reach this point. Her mother, Stacy Sanders, also thanked several people in her speech and also had a message for Williams, which ended with, “I’m always supporting you wherever you go, and I am so proud of you.”
Williams said she will major in engineering to be a biomedical engineer.