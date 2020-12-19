MESQUITE — It was a tough way to end the year as Tyler Legacy, in its first season with a new name, took it on the chin from a talented Cedar Hill team on a warm and breezy Saturday afternoon at Memorial Stadium.
The Longhorns of Cedar Hill, possibly headed to another state championship, are part of a contingent of powerhouse teams from south of Dallas along the Interstate 20 corridor. The Longhorns face formidable competition every year from surrounding teams from DeSota, Duncanville and Lancaster. The star player for Cedar Hill is one of the top quarterbacks in the nation — the tall and swift Kaidon Salter. Salter can fling the ball a mile with impressive accuracy and took every opportunity to do so as he led his team to a resounding 45-0 win.
Utilizing a bevy of talent receivers, Salter seemed to take his team down the field at will in building a 29-0 halftime lead.
But appearances can be misleading because in spite of all of the points Cedar Hill scored, Legacy showed grit on defense with an effort that never waned in spite of the lopsided score. Such tenacity under first-year coach Joe Willis bodes well for the Red Raiders.
Those who have followed Legacy this year already know about the two-headed monster at running back in Jamarion Miller and Bryson Donnell and the two juniors showed spunk late in the game with some gashing runs that went unrewarded with points.
Under Willis, Legacy seems to have developed a strong mindset for football. An illustration of that was a play late in the first half that grabbed my attention as I had moved down to field level to watch the action.
The nimble Salter had not seen the turf the entire first half as he passed for three touchdowns and went looking for another one in the final seconds of the first half. So he scrambled left with no one open and Legacy’s linebacker Jack Janis chased him down to score one for the defense. It was a joyful moment for the senior in spite of the score.
Perhaps it is understandable for Cedar Hill to want to build its 29-0 lead, but from a Tyler point of view, it seemed to be pushing the envelope. So the sack was one bright spot on a bleak afternoon. Salter threw his fourth TD pass early in the second half as Cedar Hill padded its lead to 36-0 and was wisely rested for the remainder of the game as the Longhorns play Humble next week as the playoffs continue for Cedar Hill.
For Legacy senior quarterback Trent Adams, it was a tough day as he took some hard shots from the Cedar Hill defenders. Adams is a smooth ball handler and sharp with his passes but the Red Raiders were never able to finish several promising drives.
In the second half, Adams was rested to give Legacy’s two back-up quarterbacks some valuable playing time against some of the best competition in the state. Junior Bruce Buckner and sophomore Walker Freeman had their moments and Legacy was again able to move the ball in the second half but ultimately nothing to show for it on the scoreboard.
The Red Raiders twice failed to convert for first downs on fourth down and a yard needed. Those drives may not have changed the outcome of the game but would have averted the shutout.
Legacy’s defense was spirited the entire game and those gaining my notice were down lineman Garfield Lawrence and linebackers Carson Gallagher and George Bergfeld.
Certainly Legacy has some players who will continue to play at the collegiate level and Salter has already committed to play in Neyland Stadium on the campus of the University of Tennessee. It will be interesting to see his skills in the powerful Southeast Conference.
During halftime, I was able to visit with an old classmate from Tyler Lee, David Carroll and his grandson, as well as Keith and Karen Freeman whose grandson is the back-up QB for the Red Raiders. It was hard to believe we were in high school 50 years ago, but just being at the game and seeing the effort and excitement of Legacy was memorable.
And since I have given away my age, I saw something I have never seen before.
The Cedar Park punter, perhaps the most underutilized player on its roster, did not squander his opportunity to punt for the first time late in the game.
Senior kicker Jadon Cardell sailed his kick with the wind 77 yards to put an exclamation point on his team’s win.