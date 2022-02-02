East Texas’ football pipeline to Lamar University continued on Wednesday morning as Tyler Legacy offensive lineman Donavan Jordan signed with the Cardinals.
“The way the coaches and the president of the school bought into the students on our official visit, they showed that they really cared, not only about us from an athletic point of view, but also with academics,” Jordan said. “That’s what I really liked.”
There are currently nine East Texans on the Lamar roster. Two more East Texans signed with the Cardinals during early Signing Day in December, and Jordan joined some more players who signed on Wednesday.
Jordan was a three-year starter for the Red Raiders. He graded out at 98 percent on the offensive line with 37 pancakes and 27 knockdowns.
“They’re getting a seasoned player, a guy that has played at the highest level in 6A football,” Legacy head football coach Joe Willis said. “He’s a guy with a lot of experience that comes to them ready to play. They’re also getting an intelligent guy, a guy that takes care of business in the classroom. He’s also a great leader. They’re getting a complete package in Donavan.”
Jordan played left tackle for the Red Raiders this past season, but Willis said he sees him as an interior lineman at the next level and that he’s also worked a little bit at center.
“They’re getting a gem,” Legacy offensive line coach Alan Copeland said. “They’re getting a steal with his work ethic, his power and his explosiveness.”
Jordan also had offers from Furman, UTEP and New Mexico.
Jordan said he wants to be an orthopedic surgeon.