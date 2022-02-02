Colleen Gilliland joined the Tyler Legacy soccer program this season and has made an immediate impact.
“It’s very difficult for a lot of kids to come in as a senior to another school and win everybody over and be a captain,” Legacy head girls soccer coach Chris Woodard said. “She blends in well with other people She is just a tremendous person and not just a great soccer player. She is all about working hard and winning.”
Gilliland previously played at Longview High School before arriving at Legacy as a senior. On Wednesday, Gilliland signed to continue her soccer career at the University of Arkansas at Little Rock.
“Definitely the coaching staff and the environment were big factors,” Gilliland said. “It’s also a great school. They’re very focused on academics and have a great study abroad program, which was really important to me.”
Woodard said Gilliland is ranked No. 4 academically in her class out of more than 500 students.
Gilliland said she wants to major in biology and minor in Spanish on a route to dental school.
On the field, Gilliland has 10 goals and three assists in 10 games. She plays an attacking role for Legacy, but said she will play outside back in college.
“My hard-working ability, my strength, my speed and my decision making I think all adds up and should help me transition to the next level,” Gilliland said. “I’m just really excited to get started.”
When Gilliland arrives, Arkansas-Little Rock will be going into its first season in the Ohio Valley Conference.
“I’m excited to make some trips to Nashville and Chicago,” she said. “That will be fun.”