Tyler Legacy will get a chance to line up against an opponent for the first time on Thursday night.
That opponent will be Marshall as the Red Raiders and Mavericks will square off in a scrimmage at Maverick Stadium in Marshall.
The freshmen and junior varsity scrimmage is scheduled to begin at 5 p.m., while the varsity is scheduled to start at 6:30 p.m.
“First of all, I want aggressiveness,” Legacy head football coach Joe Willis said. “I want to see guys be aggressive in their roles. And then I want to see physicality, of course. The last thing, and the finer point, is execution. We get a chance now to execute against another team. I want guys that are locked in and show me that they’re ready to go play physical football.
“We talk about it as not only a football team, we talk about it as a coaching staff, and the No. 1 goal we have when we walk on the field is we want to feel confident that we’re the most physical team on the field. We may not be the most talented, but we always want to be the most physical team out there.”
With the regular season just more than a week away, the Red Raiders have plenty of competition at multiple positions.
“The offensive line is a place where we’ve got a lot of competition going on,” Willis said. “We haven’t decided on two spots in particular. We want to see how that plays out. Another place we are really looking is linebacker on the defensive side. Everywhere else, we have pretty good depth right now, but those two are the ones I’m focused on on both sides of the ball.”
The scrimmage will go through four series of 10 plays, followed by two series of eight plays. The scrimmage will conclude with two 12-minutes quarters with a running clock.
With inclement weather on Wednesday, the Red Raiders were practicing in their new indoor facility.
“This is an incredible facility,” Willis said. “Kudos all the way to the Tyler community, our administration and our school board for putting in a place where all sports, band, cheer and everybody can come in here and practice out of the elements. When we lose practice time, it’s a big disadvantage, so we are really appreciative. That’s what I was telling the team today, the fact that we have a championship type facility here. Now, it’s up to us to get to a championship program.”
Legacy last visited Marshall for the 2019 season opener, which the Red Raiders won 27-20. The Mavericks have finished 7-4 and 5-5 in two seasons under head coach Jake Griedl.
Marshall will open the season Aug. 27 at New Caney. Legacy will begin the 2021 season against another District 8-5A Division I opponent as it will travel to Lufkin to take on the Panthers.