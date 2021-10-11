Tyler Legacy’s state-ranked tennis team will begin their playoff journey on Tuesday.
The Red Raiders will take on North Garland at 4 p.m. Tuesday in Sulphur Springs.
“We’ve been working hard this whole season, and I think the whole team is excited,” junior Emma Faulks said.
Legacy has won 12 of its last 14 matches entering the postseason and is 17-7 overall after finishing as the runner-up in District 10-6A to Rockwall.
“I’ll say this team has definitely been battle-tested,” Legacy assistant tennis coach JP Pinon said. “We load up the schedule with some of the best teams in the state, and I think we get our money’s worth. I think it’s going to show up, that experience playing against those top teams, whenever the match comes down to 9-9 or it’s coming down to the wire. I think we will find that we’re just a little more prepared because of the way we’ve developed the schedule and the matches we’ve played this season.”
On the girls’ side, Legacy has the junior Faulks, to go along with sophomores Audrey Deatherage and Sara Fry and freshmen Sophie Miller and Bridget Gaston. Sophomore Savannah Allen plays singles and teams up with junior Isabella Egana in girls doubles.
On the boys’ side, the Red Raiders have three seniors — Eli Beaulieu, Smiar Baines and Aiden Ebert — with juniors Daniel Gaston and Dylan Brown and sophomore Sanay Salvi.
“We’re very young, especially on the girls’ side,” Legacy head tennis coach Charlie Sizemore said. “We have more seniors on the boys’ side. I just want them to play with heart and have confidence. Our motto is going into the match, we’re going to expect to win.”
Deatherage is the top girls singles player for Legacy and makes up the top girls doubles team with Fry, and the duo has lost only two matches all season.
“We’re really excited,” Deatherage said. “Our coaches have prepared us really well. We’ve played a lot of tough teams, and I think we’re going to do pretty well.”
Along with playing singles, Faulks plays mixed doubles with Collins.
Bains plays boys singles and plays boys doubles with Salvi.
“We’re really excited,” Bains said. “This is what we’ve worked for all season. We’ve played so many matches getting prepared for this. I go into every match with the mindset that it could be my last time to be able to do this, so I try to make every match special.”
If Legacy defeats North Garland, it will play either Waco Midway (also state-ranked) or Killeen at 2 p.m. Thursday at Corsicana, weather pending. If there is inclement weather, the match will be at 9 a.m. Thursday at the indoor courts in Ennis.