Tyler Legacy’s tennis team has gotten off to a strong start to the season as District 10-6A play is set to begin on Friday.
The Red Raiders are 10-4 with all four losses coming to state-ranked teams — Class 6A No. 1 Plano West, Class 6A No. 4 Allen, Flower Mound and a team from Fayetteville, Arkansas.
Included in the wins for Legacy was a victory over Texas High, which head coach Charlie Sizemore was the first for the program during his tenure at Legacy.
“I’m really proud of this team,” Sizemore said. “It’s the most matches we’ve ever had in the preseason, and I did that because we’re so young. We’ve had some really tough matches, and I think that has prepared us for the rest of the season.”
Sizemore said his only two returning girls are sophomores Audrey Deatherage and Sara Fry. Emma Faulks, Savannah Allen, Sophie Miller, Bridget Gaston, Isabella Egana and Mackenzie Langford round out the girls’ side.
On the boys’ side, Sizemore said he has three seniors in the top six — Eli Baulieu, Simar Baines and Aiden Ebert. Other Legacy boys are Daniel Gaston, Sanay Salvi, Dylan Brown, Michael Collins and Arjun Rajesh.
Legacy is ranked No. 2 in Class 6A Region II and No. 17 in the state.
Sizemore said there are more than 100 kids in the middle school tennis program and more than 70 in high school. He said he’s excited about the interest in the program and hopes to continue that momentum.
Legacy will take on Dallas Skyline at 4 p.m. Friday at the Samuell Grand Tennis Center in Dallas. The Red Raiders will be back at home at their new tennis facility at 4 p.m. Tuesday against Rockwall.