Tyler Legacy tennis advanced four to the finals out of five draws at the 10-6A Tennis Tournament Tuesday in Rockwall.
The finals will begin at 9 a.m. Wednesday.
Daniel Gaston advanced in boys singles. Audrey Deatherage advanced in girls singles. Eli Beaulieu and Simar Bains advanced in boys doubles. Dylan Brown and Sophie Miller advanced in mixed doubles.
Isabella Egana is playing for third place in girls singles, and Michael Collins and Sara Fry are playing for third in mixed doubles.
“I’m excited,” Legacy head tennis Charlie Sizemore said. “We would love to win all four. We had a good day. To get four out of five in the finals is a good accomplishment.”
The top two finishers in each draw will advance to the Class 6A Region II Tournament April 11-12 at the Waco Tennis Center.