With a talented roster and head coach Joe Willis heading into his second year at the school, expectations are high for the Tyler Legacy Red Raiders entering the 2021 season.
The Red Raiders will kick off the season at 7 p.m. Friday against a program that always has high expectations. The Red Raiders will visit the Lufkin Panthers, who have made 23 consecutive postseason appearances, on John Outlaw Memorial Field at Abe Martin Stadium.
The Red Raiders cruised to a 70-32 win over the Panthers to open the 2020 season at Christus Trinity Mother Frances Rose Stadium.
“I’m pretty sure that’s a game they’ve had circled on their calendar quite a bit,” Willis said. “I’ve talked to our players about that. We did a good job coming out of the gates last year playing at Rose Stadium. We’ve got to go to their place this year, and I’m pretty sure they’ve broken it out to us a time or two in the offseason, so we’ve got to be ready.
“We can’t be comfortable with anything. We’ve got to make sure we get our minds right about that game. That’s a very talented group down there, and we’re going to their place in a hostile environment, so it’ll be a great challenge for us early on.”
Legacy enters the season with a new quarterback after the graduation of Trent Adams. Senior Bruce Bruckner and sophomore Luke Wolf have both been working at the position. Willis said Bruckner will start but that Wolf will also see plenty of action. No matter which quarterback is on the field, they’ll be alongside one of the top running back duos in the country with Texas commit Jamarion Miller and Texas Tech pledge Bryson Donnell.
“We will see both quarterbacks in this game, there’s no question,” Willis said. “We will see a dose of both running backs, as well.”
Miller is ready to lead the Red Raiders into action.
“Starting my senior year is very emotional,” Miller said. I’m just trying to make the best of it. We want to make it far in the playoffs and make it to the best season ever.”
Receiver LaDavion Butler will miss the game with an injury. Elijah Howard, KJ Humber and others will be the pass catchers for Bruckner and Wolf.
Defensively, Willis likes what he has seen from the unit and is ready to see them in live action on Friday night.
“I’m excited about our defensive front,” Willis said. “Le’Travian Whitmill is a guy up front that has really anchored the middle. We’ve got a younger guy in Travis Jackson and we’ve got a move-in in Jordan Renaud. Those three eat up a lot of gaps, and they’ve got great motors. I’m excited about our linebackers too, and we’ve got some experience in the back with guys like Aaron (Sears) and Cayden (Starks).”
“I can’t wait until Friday night,” Starks said. “We just have to go out there and execute plays and play hard and play fast.”
Lufkin will be led on offense by quarterback Elijah Moody, running backs Zach Sigler and Kedren Young and receiver Cam Jackson.
“They’ve changed their scheme a little bit,” Willis said. “They’re more in a two-back system now. They’ve got two very capable backs, and they’ve got a really good receiver.”
After tonight, Legacy will take on rival Tyler on Sept. 3 at Rose Stadium.
