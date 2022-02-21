Another baseball season is here for the Tyler Legacy Red Raiders.
Returning lettermen include seniors Preston Newberry, Cooper Hill, Dalton McCaskill and George Rippy and juniors Tyler Priest, Lucas Grundy and Landon Brown.
Rippy and Hill were first-team all-district selections last season, and Newberry was a second-team pick.
Rippy, McCaskill, Grundy and Newberry are returning pitchers with varsity experience.
Sophomore newcomers are Cooper Moore and Luke Davis.
Other seniors are Connor Fiorentino, Peyton Martinez, Jackson Hungerford, Bruce Bruckner and Zane Griffith.
Other juniors are Kannon Keener, Devon Gibson, Walker Freeman, Jordan Crawford, Mason Blake and Hampton Stone.
Along with the returning pitchers, Fiorentino, Martinez, Bruckner, Griffith, Keener, Moore, Davis, Hill and Brown could also see some innings on the mound.
At catcher, McCaskill, Blake and Bruckner are all options.
In the infield are Hill, Priest, Freeman, Davis, Moore and Griffith, along with McCaskill, Crawford, Martinez, Grundy, Fiorentino and Keener.
In the outfield are Newberry, Brown, Grundy and Rippy, along with Priest, Keener, Freeman, Hungerford, Bruckner, Gibson and Stone.
“I think we’re going to compete well at the plate,” Legacy head baseball coach James Boxley said. “We’ve got some guys that have gone out and seen some good pitching in the summer and the fall. It’s really going to help us along the way as we get into some stronger pitching opponents, so I think we’re going to be able to pack a punch there.
“As always, I feel like we’re always going to play pretty well defensively. Add that to our pitching depth, and I like our chances.”
The Red Raiders will open the season Feb. 24 at Mike Carter Field with games against Lake Highlands and Sulphur Springs in the Rose City Classic. Legacy will also take on Hallsville, Forney and Rusk in the event.
The Red Raiders will also play in the Waxahachie Dulin Memorial Baseball Tournament March 3-5 and the Lufkin Integra Classic March 10-12.
The Red Raiders will open District 10-6A play March 22 against Dallas Skyline at Mike Carter Field.