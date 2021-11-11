Tyler Legacy has been steadily climbing over the past three seasons.
In 2019, the Red Raiders reached the postseason for the first time since 2014.
Legacy returned to the playoffs in 2020 and with a 20-14 win over Garland Naaman Forest, the Red Raiders picked up the program’s first playoff victory since 2009.
The Red Raiders will look to make it two seasons in a row with a playoff win, but this year’s opening challenge will come in the form of the undefeated Garland Owls. The game is set for 7:30 p.m. Friday at Williams Stadium in Garland — the same venue Legacy defeated Naaman Forest in a year ago.
“It’s a big ball game,” Legacy head football coach Joe Willis said. “They’re an undefeated team, and they’ve dominated everybody they’ve played. There really hasn’t been a close game on their schedule. I don’t know they’ve played the level of competition we’ve played, but they’re 10-0, so they’ve got a lot of confidence.”
The closest game for the Owls was a 54-41 win over Sachse. Garland has outscored opponents 530-166.
Quarterback Cergio Perez is 218 of 299 for 3,230 yards with 52 touchdowns and six interceptions. The South Dakota pledge has four-star SMU commit Jordan Hudson, Ellis Rogers, Charles Allen and Aaron King as targets. Hudson has 60 catches for 1,020 yards and 21 touchdowns, and Rogers has 61 grabs for 805 yards and nine touchdowns.
“The quarterback has done a good job of distributing the ball,” Willis said. He’s got some very talented receivers. They’ve got an efficient run game, too, so we have a great challenge.”
Defensively, Garland is led by Lakeview Centennial transfer Jonathon Brown and Chauncey Carter, who has six interceptions.
Legacy (5-5) ended the regular season with two straight losses to Rockwall-Heath and Mesquite, but the Red Raider seniors aren’t ready to see their career come to a close just yet.
“It’s big, because tears were shed last game because it was our last game at Rose,” senior defensive back LaBrendo Flowers said. “I already know that if this game doesn’t end how want it too, it’s going to be hurting. Just the thought of this being over and not being able to play with my brothers again, I think about it every day, and it haunts me, so I’m going to do everything I can for my team in order for us to come out with a win. Honestly, I feel like we can do it, and I feel like we’re going to get the job done.”
“I love football, but I love being around my guys every day and coming up here and being with them,” senior quarterback Bruce Bruckner said. “That’s one of the biggest things I don’t want to lose is having that brotherhood that we’ve had. We’ve been around each other every day from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.”
The winner of Friday’s game will advance to face Cedar Hill or Bryan. Cedar Hill eliminated Legacy in the area round of the playoffs last season, 45-0.
