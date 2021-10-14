In all of the last three seasons, Tyler Legacy and Mesquite Horn have met in the final game of the regular season with the winner advancing to the playoffs.
In 2018, Horn took a 55-41 win over the Red Raiders in that 10th game. After starting the season 0-7 and 0-2 in district, the Jaguars won five straight to go three rounds deep in the playoffs.
In 2019, the Red Raiders cruised to a 42-14 victory at Christus Trinity Mother Frances Rose Stadium to advance to the playoffs for the first time since 2014.
In 2020, the Red Raiders and Jaguars were slated to play in Week 8, but COVID-19 altered the schedule, moving the game to a Saturday in December. Legacy won 42-35 to get back into the postseason for the second straight year and ended up winning its first playoff game since 2009 the next week over Garland Naaman Forest.
This season, Legacy and Horn will meet in Week 8, and that game will take play at 7 p.m. Friday at E.H. Hanby Stadium in Mesquite. Once again, it could be a pivotal game in the playoff picture as Legacy enters 3-3 and 1-2 in District 10-6A, while Horn is 1-5 overall and 1-2 in district.
“They’re going to be a desperate team because they know their only shot going forward to make the playoffs is to win out and especially to beat us,” Legacy head football coach Joe Willis said. “So we’re going to face an opponent that is really highly motivated to get a win at their home stadium. Our guys have to be prepared. Every week is an important game. This one is our most important.”
Horn’s lone win this season was a 25-6 victory over North Mesquite in the district opener. The Jaguars followed with losses to Rockwall-Heath (45-3) and Mesquite (12-0). Horn also took a 34-26 loss to Tyler this season.
Horn averages 249.2 yards per game. The Jaguars have had similar production through the air and on the ground, throwing for 722 yards and running for 773 yards. Darrius White is the Jaguars’ leading rusher and second-leading passer. He’s run for 304 yards and four touchdowns, and he’s thrown for 246 yards with one touchdown and three interceptions.
“They’ve got a lot of skill players, a lot of talent on the field and a lot of speed,” Willis said. “If you don’t tackle them, they can hurt you. They’ve struggled to put things together on offense. For us, defensively, alignment is big. We have to make sure we’re in the right spot. Containing some of their speed players is going to be important.”
Legacy will look to rebound from a 57-28 home loss to Rockwall.
“I think we will definitely see a bounce back,” Willis said. “I’ve seen a change of attitude in our kids, starting with Saturday. I think we’re going to see a real bounce back, not just this week, but I think we’re going to see a different team as we go forward in this district race.”
Legacy will be back home on Oct. 22 to host North Mesquite for homecoming.
———
Around District 10-6A
Dallas Skyline (0-6, 0-2) at Rockwall (5-2, 2-1): Skyline is looking for its first win of the season, but that’s going to be a difficult task against a Rockwall team that’s averaging 51.4 points per game. Skyline has scored just 13 points in two district games.
Mesquite (4-3, 2-1) at North Mesquite (1-5, 0-2): Over at Mesquite Memorial Stadium, Mesquite will look for its third district win. The Skeeters have allowed 31 points in three district games, and 25 of those came against the high-scoring Rockwall Yellowjackets. Mesquite shut out Mesquite Horn last week.