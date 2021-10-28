Tyler Legacy is no stranger to playing state-ranked opponents this season.
The Red Raiders have already faced Longview, Allen and Rockwall — all at home. They went 0-3 in those games.
Legacy will get its fourth chance to knock off a ranked foe on Friday night, this time on the road. The Red Raiders will take on No. 6 Rockwall-Heath at 7 p.m. at Wilkerson-Sanders Memorial Stadium.
“This is a big challenge,” Legacy head coach Joe Willis said. “This is definitely a game we can win if we do things right. And winning would be awesome. It would give us a chance to set us for a Week 10 game against Mesquite where we would have a chance to own a share of the district championship and, more importantly, have a home playoff game in that first round and have the top seed in Division II. It’s an important about it, there’s no question about it. What’s more important is that we continue to get better and play our best football in early November.”
The Red Raiders (5-3, 3-1) are coming off of consecutive wins over Mesquite Horn and North Mesquite. In both games, the Red Raiders overcame a slow start and used a strong second half to pull away from their opponent.
Rockwall-Heath (7-1, 4-0) has won six straight games since a 36-35 loss to No. 3 Southlake Carroll. The Hawks are averaging 56.4 points per game and have scored at least 62 points four times this season.
“You’ve got to have a fast start against a team like Heath,” Willis said. “They’ve put up a lot of points this year, and they play at a fast pace. They are similar to Rockwall. They have a really good offensive line, probably the best offensive line in the district. They’ve got a really good tight end. The quarterback is obviously good. They’ve got great speed at receiver. And they are a team that can definitely run the ball between the tackles.”
Rockwall-Heath quarterback Josh Hoover is an Indiana commit who is 121 of 184 for 2,190 yards with 26 touchdowns and three interceptions. Running back Zach Evans is a Minnesota commit who has carried the ball 151 times for 1,179 yards and 17 touchdowns. The Hawks are led at receiver by Auburn commit Jay Fair and Baylor commit Jordan Nabors. Fair has 34 catches for 699 yards and touchdowns, and Nabors has 34 receptions for 812 yards and eight touchdowns.
The Hawks are allowing 32.1 points per game, but have held their last 3 opponents to 15 points per game.
“Defensively, they’re a 3-4 defense, and they play great assignment football,” Willis said. “They’re not out of position and they’re not taking a lot of chances. They’re a bend, don’t break type of defense.” Football is a game of matchups, so we’ve got to make sure we get the right matchups and make sure we get our guys in space against their defenders that are a little bit younger and a little more inexperienced.”
Legacy will be back home to host Mesquite on Nov. 5 in the regular season finale.
———
PLAYER SPOTLIGHT
Kenneth Hawkins rushed for 1,090 yards and eight touchdowns and had 27 tackles at Frankston last year as a junior.
Hawkins transferred to Legacy, where the Red Raiders already had four-star running back and Texas commit Jamarion Miller, who is 198 yards away from breaking Tyrone Ross’ school rushing record of 4,748 yards, and three-star running back and Texas Tech commit Bryson Donnell, who has rushed for 682 yards and 12 touchdowns and has 345 receiving yards and three touchdowns this season.
Hawkins has still played some running back for the Red Raiders, but has also been used at H-Back and linebacker. Hawkins has six carries for 26 yards and a touchdown. He has caught two passes and has three tackles.
“Kenneth is a high character young man, which is a great attribute for a team to have a guy like that in the locker room,” Willis said. “He’s unselfish. He went from having a primary role to having a role here where he’s asked to block and catch routes out of the backfield. He has great hands and has been a great asset to our team.”
“I just want to be able to help my team no matter what position I’m in,” Hawkins said. “I just want to be able to help them in any type of way.”