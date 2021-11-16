A dominant defensive performance led the Tyler Legacy Lady Raiders to a 49-20 win over Mount Pleasant on Tuesday night at the Tyler Legacy Varsity Gymnasium.
The Lady Raiders held the Lady Tigers to just one field goal in the first half, and Mount Pleasant was 2 of 20 on 2-point field goals and 2 of 11 on 3-point attempts with 30 turnovers.
The Lady Raiders committed 21 turnovers themselves.
“We came into the game talking about how we needed to take care of the ball,” Legacy head coach Ross Barber said. “We knew their pressure would give us problems, but a lot of the turnovers were self-inflicted. We also didn’t finish around the room as much as we would like. We knew they would test us.”
Aaliyah Campbell led Legacy with 14 points.
Legacy led 12-4 after the opening quarter. Mount Pleasant’s lone field goal was a 3-pointer from Conlee Zachry. The Lady Raiders had an 18-0 run that extended into the second quarter. The Lady Tigers hit four free throws in the second quarter as the Lady Raiders went into halftime with a 30-8 lead.
Mount Pleasant got a three from Morgan Hill. The Lady Tigers’ first 2-point field goal came from Paris Beard with 2:47 left in the third quarter. Legacy led 40-15 after three quarters.
Beard led Mount Pleasant with 8 points, seven rebounds and four steals.
Vanessa Hayward had 7 points for Legacy. Taliyah Mumphrey, Akya Turner and LaDaisha Gallon had 6 points apiece. Kat Jasper and Nyla Inmon each scored 4 points, and Jordan Love added 2 points. Inmon added 12 rebounds and four steals.
The Lady Raiders (3-0) will compete in the Coppell Tournament beginning Thursday.
BOYSForney 63, Legacy 35 — Ayden McDonald scored 23 points as Forney defeated Legacy.
Forney led 12-2 early before Legacy got consecutive buckets by freshman Jayden Jones to cut the score to 12-6 at the end of the first quarter.
The run went to 11-0 for the Red Raiders as Nick Vasso opened the second quarter with a triple, Jones followed with a runner and then Vasso finished a drive to give Legacy a 13-12 lead.
Forney regained the lead and led 26-18 at halftime and 46-27 after three quarters.
G Edwards had 18 poins for Forney, and Nick Bene had 9 points and 15 rebounds.
Jones led Legacy with 11 points and six rebounds. Cayden Callier had 9 points. Vasso had 8 points. JJ Harris scored 5 points, and Cooper Moore added 2 points.
Legacy (0-2) will play in the Coppell Tournament beginning Thursday.
