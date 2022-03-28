After defeating Garland in the bi-district round for the second year in a row, the Tyler Legacy Red Raiders get ready to square off against Mansfield Lake Ridge in the area round for the second consecutive year.
“We played them last year in the same round,” Legacy head boys soccer coach Marty Germany said. “It was a close game. We were without our starting goalkeeper, who got a red card the game before. There was some bad luck with a penalty called in the second minute of the game, but beyond that, it was fairly evenly contested. They bring a bunch of guys back, and we bring a bunch of guys back. I feel like it will be a close game again. We have to be ready to play.”
Lake Ridge won last year’s meeting 2-1.
Tuesday’s match is scheduled for 7 p.m. at Corsicana’s Tiger Stadium, which is the same location of Legacy’s 4-0 win over Garland on Friday.
“We were excited to see them play at a pace we liked,” Germany said. “We took them pace of the game to them and tried to play a fast game. It was a good start for us, and we played well the whole game.”
The Red Raiders (19-2-2) hope to get a repeat defensive performance against Lake Ridge (15-4-4), which is led by Chase Turcotte’s 28 goals and 14 assists.
“It will be super important,” Germany said. “They have a guy up front who is really fast. We have to neutralize him. They are big and strong in the air on set pieces. We will need to try to match all of that.”
Lake Ridge hasn’t lost since Feb. 7, going 7-0-4 in its last 11 matches, including a string of four consecutive ties from Feb. 22 to March 4.
The winner of Tuesday’s contest will advance to face either North Mesquite or Mansfield.