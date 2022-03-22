Presley Johnston threw a two-hit shutout and the Tyler Legacy Lady Raiders picked up several two-out runs on the way to a 14-0 victory over North Mesquite in District 10-6A softball action Tuesday night at Tyler Legacy High School.
“It’s a difference maker,” Legacy softball coach Justin Kniffen said. “When we gave up the two-out hits against Rockwall last week, we talked about it. It’s demoralizing to the other team when you’re able to capitalize on that, and we did.
“This team put up 11 runs against Heath, so holding them to zero, that’s a big deal. They swing it one through five really well. I was proud of the way we came out tonight.”
Johnston finished with 10 strikeouts and no walks in five innings.
Johnston struck out the first two batters of the game before allowing a two-out single to Mi’kya Myles. Johnston came back with a strikeout of Gabrielle Briones to end the frame.
Legacy scored four runs in the bottom of the first inning. Maddie Carrillo had an RBI single, and London Goode had a two-run single.
After two quick outs in the second inning, Legacy scored six runs, highlighted by an RBI triple from Goode and a two-run double by Jaydee Diller.
The Lady Raiders scored one run in the third inning and then had three runs in the fourth inning, including an inside-the-park home run from Mallory Kniffen.
North Mesquite used two pitchers in the first inning. Alia Perrin was the third North Mesquite pitcher to start the second inning and pitched the rest of the game.
Goode had two hits and three RBI. Brooke Davis, Carillo, Haylee Hulsey, Kniffen and Diller all had a hit. Carrillo and Diller each drove in two runs. Maddie Flanery stole three bases, and Hulsey and Davis each had two steals.
Legacy (15-5-1, 3-1) will play at Rockwall-Heath on Friday.