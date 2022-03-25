CORSICANA — It was a dominant opening-round performance for the Tyler Legacy Red Raiders in the Class 6A soccer playoffs.
The Red Raiders scored three goals in a 4:33 span midway through first half on the way to a 4-0 victory over Garland in bi-district action Friday night at Tiger Stadium.
It was a rematch from 2021 bi-district when Legacy was playing a man down and with its junior varsity goalkeeper for the final 10 minutes of regulation and through extra time and penalty kicks. The Red Raiders outscored the Owls 4-3 in penalty kicks to take a 2-1 victory.
In the 2022 edition, there was no such drama.
The match was scoreless for more than 18 minutes, but Legacy was creating chance after chance, knowing that sooner or later, they would find the net.
With 22:10 left in the first half, Austin Beckham took a free kick from 35 yards out. Multiple Red Raiders attempted headers, and it appeared that Garland was going to be able to thwart the scoring opportunity. However, the ball ricocheted to Anthony Tierrablanca, who put the ball into the net to give Legacy a 1-0 lead with 21:45 left in the first half.
With 20:42 remaining in the half, a corner kick by Austin Beckham was delivered into the box, and Brady Filla converted the header to make the score 2-0.
With 17:12 on the clock, Jorge Sanchez scored on an assist by Landon Bravo to put the score at 3-0.
Garland only got two shots in the first half, while Legacy had 10 shots and several more opportunities to score.
“”We played pretty good from the beginning with our pace,” Legacy head boys soccer coach Marty Germany said. “I would’ve liked to see us get a little bit wider a little quicker, but it is what it is. We created several chances, and we took care of those and got our goals.
“In the second half, it was more about managing the game. We had it in hand. We just didn’t need to break down. We still wanted to get wide and create some chances. We just didn’t get the finishes we needed in the second half.”
Trying to make a comeback, Garland created an early chance in the second half, but Legacy goalkeeper Fabian Varona came up to thwart the attempt before the Owls could even get a shot off.
“He came out and punched a couple out, which was good,” Germany said. “It’s something he’s been working on to get better at. The defense in front of him I thought played rather well, especially with Denver (Rowe) getting the early card. When that happened, and it was 3-0 at halftime, we didn’t want to chance it and have him sit out the next round.”
Sanchez added his second goal of the contest with 32:38 remaining on an assist by Hicks.
Legacy (19-2-2) advances to face Mansfield Lake Ridge, a 3-0 winner over Belton on Thursday.