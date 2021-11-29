Honorary starter Lee Elder, left, is applauded by fellow honorary starters Gary Player, center, and Jack Nicklaus during introductions for the ceremonial tee shots to begin the Masters golf tournament at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Ga., Thursday, April 8, 2021. Lee Elder, who broke down racial barriers as the first Black golfer to play in the Masters and paved the way for Tiger Woods and others to follow, has died at the age of 87. The PGA Tour announced Elder’s death, which was first reported Monday by Debert Cook of African American Golfers Digest. No cause was given, but the tour confirmed Elder's death with his family.