Benches clear as Dodgers beat Astros 5-2
HOUSTON (AP) — Benches cleared Tuesday night during the Dodgers’ 5-2 victory over the Astros in the first game between the teams since it was revealed that Houston stole signs en route to a 2017 World Series championship that came at Los Angeles’ expense.
The fracas occurred after Dodgers reliever Joe Kelly threw high-and-tight pitches to Astros stars Alex Bregman and Carlos Correa in the sixth inning.
The Dodgers had a 5-2 lead after a five-run fifth when Kelly, who was with Boston in 2017 and also faced Houston that postseason, threw behind Bregman for ball four. Bregman grimaced after jumping to avoid being hit, then trotted to first base.
There were two outs in the inning when Kelly threw an errant breaking ball over Correa’s head. Correa, who homered and finished with three hits, took off his batting helmet and stared Kelly down before continuing the at-bat.
Kelly struck out Correa, then stuck out his tongue and made a face in his direction. Correa started walking toward him and the players exchanged words, prompting the benches to clear in the first such incident of this pandemic-delayed season. There was plenty of yelling and crowding — outlawed as MLB tries to play a 60-game season amid the pandemic — but there was no pushing or punches thrown.
Order was restored after a couple of minutes and there were no ejections, but Houston manager Dusty Baker was still upset before play resumed and got in the face of an umpire.
Brusdar Graterol (1-1) struck out two in a scoreless fifth for the win. Kenley Jansen allowed one hit in a scoreless ninth for the save.
Houston starter Framber Valdez (0-1) permitted four hits and three runs — two earned — in 4 1/3 innings.
Kelly takes no-hit bid into 7th as Dbacks beat top 4-1
ARLINGTON (AP) — Arizona’s Merrill Kelly took a no-hitter into the seventh inning before giving up a home run and the Diamondbacks beat the Texas Rangers 4-1 on Tuesday night.
Rougned Odor’s one-out homer in the seventh was the first of three hits allowed by Kelly (1-0), who struck out seven and walked one in 7 2/3 innings. The right-hander threw 71 of 104 pitches for strikes, departing after Texas had two singles in the eighth.
The 31-year-old Houston native, in his second year with the Diamondbacks after four seasons in the Korean Baseball Organization, faced Texas for the first time. The game came on the anniversary of Kenny Rogers’ perfect game at home for the Rangers in 1994, in the first season of their old ballpark.
After winning the season opener in their new $1.2 billion stadium with a retractable roof, the Rangers have lost three in a row. They are last in the majors with a .156 team batting average and only six runs scored.
Archie Bradley worked a perfect ninth for his first save.
The Diamondbacks led 3-0 before Kelly even threw his first pitch, getting three unearned runs off Kyle Gibson (0-1) in his Texas debut. David Peralta had an RBI single after Arizona had already scored two runs on a two-out throwing error.
Stephen Vogt’s RBI double in the sixth put Arizona up 4-0.
Gibson, who had a career-high 13 wins last season in Minnesota before signing a three-year deal with Texas, struck out four and walked three in five innings. He threw 93 pitches, 31 in the first when he allowed his only runs.