EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Miro Heiskanen set the tone early for the Stars when on the ice with their top line. Corey Perry and Jamie Oleksiak made sure Dallas got a series-evening win without needing overtime.
Oleksiak scored with 40 seconds left in regulation on a nifty pass from Perry as the Stars caught the Calgary Flames on a line change, and won 5-4 Thursday night after blowing a two-goal lead in the third period.
“Saw a little opening on the weak side, Perry coming down the wing. He made a great pass,” Oleksiak said. “Somehow get it in, it was close. ... It was a great feeling, a great play by Perry.”
Calgary interim head coach Geoff Ward called it “just blown coverage.”
Perry also scored on a power play for the Stars, who evened the series at a game each. Game 3 is Friday night.
Calgary got a short-hander from Tobias Rieder with 7:36 left, and then tied the game on Sam Bennett’s power play goal with 2:49 left after Alexander Radulov got an interference penalty in the offensive zone when trying to batting for position.
“I don’t think we panicked at all when they scored that fourth goal,” said John Klingberg, who had two assists. “I think we dictated most of the game tonight, and it’s a huge win for us and our team.”
Heiskanen scored two goals while on the ice with Jamie Benn, Tyler Seguin and Radulov, responding after Dillon Dube put the Flames ahead with a goal just 19 seconds into the game,
The Stars tied the game less than 2 1/2 minutes later, when Benn took a hard shot from just inside the blue line that goalie Cam Talbot couldn’t handle in traffic. Radulov then made a backhand spin, with the puck ricocheting over the lower leg of Derek Forbort and past the goalie.
Radulov assisted on the go-ahead goal midway through the first period when he beat Calgary captain Mark Giordano for the puck along the board, and pushed it ahead to Heiskanen for a backhander from just inside the left circle.
Heiskanen made it 3-1 about five minutes into the second period with a backhand knuckler off the board that slipped through the small gap between Talbot’s right arm and the post.
Ben Bishop stopped 22 of 26 shots for the third-seeded Stars after not playing in their last two round-robin games or the series opener against Calgary.
Talbot had 31 saves.
The Flames appeared to have gotten within a goal again about five minutes into the third period but officials ruled after a replay review that Andrew Mangiapane had kicked the puck into the net. That came at the same time that Seguin took a double-minor penalty for a high stick.
After Friday’s late game, Game 4 is set for 1 p.m. Sunday (TV: CNBC).