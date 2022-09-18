TJC came so close to opening conference with a win on Saturday, but a few miscues overshadowed a great offensive showing.
Trinity Valley rallied for 21 points in the fourth quarter and then held off a Tyler Junior College late drive to register a 28-27 Southwest Junior College Football Conference win before an ESPN+ audience at Christus Trinity Mother Frances Rose Stadium.
The Cardinals improve to 2-1 while the Apaches fall to 1-2.
TJC held an advantage in the fourth quarter and seeming had the momentum after Kywon Morgan made a juggling catch in the end zone on a 29-yard TD pass from Deniquez Dunn. Aaron Gallegos' PAT put Tyler up 27-14 with 12:37 showing.
On the next play all the wind was taken out of the Apaches' sails as Channing Canada returned the kickoff 92 yards for a TD. Jake Caster's PAT pulled the Cards within 27-21.
On the next possession, TJC went three-and-out, losing 12 yards in the process. Backed up at his own 8, punter William Yurkunas boomed a 92-yard punt. The Apaches almost downed it at the 1, but it went into the end zone.
TVCC started at the 20, but a holding penalty moved the Cardinals back to the 10. That didn't stop the squad as they marched 90 yards on eight plays, topped off by Quincy Thompson's 1-yard run. Gaster's PAT was good and the Cardinals led 28-27 with 8:13 to go.
TJC made it to the its own 45 on the next possession, but on fourth-and-1, QB Dunn fumbled the ball and TVCC took over at the Tyler 44.
The Apache defense rose up and the Cardinals went for it on fourth-and-4 at the 39. However, QB Darion Peace was sacked by Malik Williams, the former Gilmer star, and Michael Nwokocha for an 11-yard loss. Thus, Tyler took over at its own 49 with 3:45 showing.
In four plays, the Apaches moved to the 21 on runs by Dunn (11), Morgan (2) and Hamm (10, 7).
Dunn rounded the left end and was near the 15 when he was knocked out of bounds. However, holding was called on the play negating not only the gain but pushing the ball back to the 31. Also, Dunn had to leave the game and Hunt Young came in at QB.
After an incompletion, Hamm lost two yards back to 33. Facing fourth down, the Apaches brought in Gallegos, the freshman from Carlisle, to attempt a 51-yard field goal attempt. However, the snap was fumbled and Trinity Valley took over and ran out the clock.
Penalties hurt TJC earlier. With Tyler holding a 20-7 lead, TVCC faced a fourth-and-2 at the Apache 16. Peace threw toward the end zone and the Apache DB knocked the ball away and TJC thought it had held, but a late flag came out and gave the Cardinals a first down at the two on a pass interference call.
A play later Thompson scored from the two and Gaster's PAT brought TVCC within 20-14 at 14:02.
TJC compiled 462 yards of total offense, rushing for 266 yards and passing for 196. TVCC ran for 184 and rushed for 213 for a total of 397.
Dunn hit on 14 of 24 passing for 196 yards with a TD. He rushed for 37 yards. Morgan led TJC with 89 yards on 13 carries. Hamm scored two TDs on runs of three and five yards.
Also Gabe Adams scored on a spectacular 77-yard run in the first quarter.
Thompson led TVCC with 122 yards and two touchdowns on 23 carries. Peace hit on 14 of 24 passing attempts for 213 yards.
TJC has an open date next week before returning to play on Oct. 1 against Northeastern Oklahoma A&M in Miami, Oklahoma. The Cardinals travel to Cisco on Sept. 24 to face the Wranglers.
In other SWJCFC games: No. 1 New Mexico Military 31, Kilgore 24; Navarro 38, Northeastern Oklahoma 7; and Cisco 43, Dallas Prime 8.