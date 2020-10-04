AMES, Iowa (AP) — Breece Hall scored the go-ahead touchdown on an 8-yard run with 4:06 left and Isheem Young intercepted Spencer Rattler's pass in the end zone on Oklahoma’s final drive.
Southern Miss 41, North Texas 31
DENTON — Frank Gore Jr. ran for 130 yards, Jack Abraham threw for a pair of scores and Southern Mississippi beat North Texas 41-31 on Saturday night.
Gore's 100-yard rushing game was the first for the Golden Eagles' since De'Michael Harris did it on Nov. 16, 2019.
Abram threw a 22-yard touchdown pass to Demarcus Jones and Gore ran it in from 11 yards out to give Southern Mississippi a 14-3 lead in the game's first 4 1/2 minutes.
The Mean Green's Tre Siggers capped an 80-yard scoring drive with a 1-yard scoring run with 1:54 before halftime. But Southern Mississippi (1-3, 1-1 Conference USA) drove 46 yards in 70 seconds, and Briggs Bourgeois kicked a 46-yard field goal to put the Golden Eagles up 20-10 at intermission.
Mayberry's 4-yard scoring run early in the fourth quarter stretched Southern Mississippi to its largest lead at 34-17.
Austin Aune threw for 330 yards and two scores for North Texas (1-2, 0-1).
Army 55, Abilene Christian 23
WEST POINT, N.Y. — Army quarterback Jemel Jones had 14 carries for a career-high 138yards rushing and two touchdowns and added a 33-yard TD pass as the Black Knights cruised to a 55-23 win over Abilene Christian on Saturday.
TCU stuns No. 9 Texas; Iowa States topples No. 18 Oklahoma
By The Associated Press undefined
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — TCU quarterback Max Duggan ran for the go-ahead score with 4 minutes left and the Horned Frogs' defense made it stand with a goal-line fumble recovery to stun No. 9 Texas 33-31 on Saturday in a game that had 26 penalties and ended when TCU took a safety as time ran out.
Texas looked primed for its second straight fourth-quarter comeback when Sam Ehlinger connected on a 52-yard pass to Keontay Ingram to put the Longohorns in scoring position. But Ingram fumbled on the TCU 1 with 2:32 to play.
Darwin Barlow ran 9 yards to pick up a big first down for the Horned Frogs. Duggan then took a deep snap all the way to the back of the end zone to run out the final 6 seconds.
TCU (1-1, 1-1 Big 12) is 7-2 against Texas since joining the Big 12 in 2012. The Texas loss delivers another blow to the Big 12's College Football Playoff hopes. The Longhorns (2-1, 1-1) and Oklahoma, who were the league's highest ranked teams, have dropped early home games to unranked opponents.
Duggan made his first start of the season after missing much of training camp while treating a previously undiagnosed heart condition. He passed for 231 yards and ran for 79 more and scored twice. His late 26-yard TD run caught the Texas defense by surprise.
Ehlinger threw four touchdown passes on an otherwise difficult day for him. He was just 17 of 36 for 236 yards.
IOWA STATE 37, NO. 18 OKLAHOMA 30
AMES, Iowa (AP) — Breece Hall scored the go-ahead touchdown on an 8-yard run with 4:06 left and Isheem Young intercepted Spencer Rattler's pass in the end zone on Oklahoma's final drive.
The Sooners (1-2, 0-2 Big 12), beaten at home by Kansas State last week, lost back-to-back regular-season games for the first time since 1999. They lost in Ames for the first time since 1960.
The Cyclones (2-1, 2-0) wore down the Sooners with the running of Hall, who rushed for 139 yards. Iowa State's Brock Purdy passed for 254 yards and ran for a 2-yard touchdown to tie it at 30.
Isaiah Thomas seemed to turn momentum in the Sooners' favor when he sacked Purdy, causing him to fumble at the Cyclones' 39. Four plays later Rattler found Jeremiah Hall for a 4-yard touchdown pass that put Oklahoma up 30-23 with 8:17 left.
Kene Nwangwu returned the ensuing kick off 85 yards, setting up Purdy's short touchdown run to tie the game.
NO. 1 CLEMSON 41, VIRGINIA 23
CLEMSON, S.C. — Trevor Lawrence threw for 329 yards and three touchdowns, two to Amari Rodgers, and Clemson started 3-0 for the sixth straight season.
The Tigers (3-0, 2-0 Atlantic Coast Conference) looked a bit sluggish after a week off, but heated up against the Cavaliers (1-1, 1-1) when their offensive stars in Lawrence, Rodgers and tailback Travis Etienne got rolling.
Lawrence extended his streak of pass attempts without an interception to 314, spanning his past nine games.
NO. 3 FLORIDA 38, SOUTH CAROLINA 24
GAINESVILLE, Fla. — Kyle Trask and Kyle Pitts hooked up for two more touchdowns, leading Florida past South Carolina.
Trask completed 21 of 29 passes for 268 yards, with four touchdowns and an interception. His second-quarter fumble kept the Gamecocks (0-2) in the game early.
Pitts finished with four receptions for 57 yards, commanding extra attention and beating South Carolina's top defenders. He nearly made a one-handed catch in the third quarter, but the ball slipped off his left fingertips.
NO. 4 GEORGIA 27, NO. 7 AUBURN 6
ATHENS, Ga. — Stetson Bennett threw for 240 yards and a touchdown in his first college start, Zamir White ran for a pair of scores and Georgia romped past Auburn in the first Top 10 matchup of the college football season.
The Bulldogs (2-0) buried Auburn with a 24-0 blitz in the first half, extending their domination of the Deep South's oldest rivalry.
The teams had traditionally played in November, but a revamped Southeastern Conference schedule in this pandemic-affected season moved the game up to Week 2. It was their earliest meeting since the very first game in the series was played in February 1892. No matter the time of year, Georgia kept the upper hand with a fourth straight victory over Auburn (1-1). The Bulldogs have won 13 of the last 16 meetings.
TULSA 34, NO. 11 UCF26
ORLANDO, Fla. — Zach Smith threw three touchdown passes and Tulsa erased an 18-point first-half deficit to beat UCF, snapping the Knights' 21-game home winning streak.
The Golden Hurricane (1-1) made it two straight wins over UCF (2-1), which was plagued by penalties (18 for 124 yards) and turned the ball over three times.
Smith threw a 13-yard touchdown pass to Keylon Stokes to give Tulsa a 31-26 lead with 12:56 remaining. Zack Long added a 34-yard field goal with 1:30 remaining to make it 34-26.
UCF (2-1) drove into Tulsa territory, but after a holding penalty pushed the Knights out of the red zone Dillon Gabriel's Hail Mary pass fell incomplete.
NO. 12 NORTH CAROLINA 26, BOSTON COLLEGE 22
BOSTON — Sam Howell threw two touchdown passes and Trey Morrison scored after intercepting the potential tying 2-point conversion with 45 seconds left to lead North Carolina.
With the cancellation of one game because of the virus and a scheduled off week leaving North Carolina idle since Sept. 12, the Tar Heels (2-0, 2-0 Atlantic Coast Conference) sent BC (2-1, 1-1) to its first loss under new coach Jeff Hafley.
Howell completed 14 of 26 passes for 225 yards, including a 41-yard score to Javonte Williams that gave Carolina a 21-13 lead with just over a minute left in the first half. Williams ran for 57 yards and caught two passes for 56, and Michael Carter carried 16 times for 121 yards for the Tar Heels.
NO. 15 CINCINNATI 28, SOUTH FLORIDA 7
CINCINNATI — Gerrid Doaks ran for 102 yards and a touchdown, Tre Tucker returned a kickoff 97 yards for a score and Cincinnati had five interceptions.
Tucker returned the kickoff late in the third quarter to put Cincinnati (3-0) ahead 28-7. It was the first kick return TD by a Bearcats player since Ralph David Abernathy IV in the Liberty Bowl against Vanderbilt in December 2011.
ARKANSAS 21, NO. 16 MISSISSIPPI STATE 14
STARKVILLE, Miss. — Feleipe Franks threw two touchdown passes and Arkansas intercepted three of K.J. Costello's oasses to break a 20-game Southeastern Cinference losing streak.
A week after a record-breaking and stunning upset against LSU, the Bulldogs (1-1) and new coach Mike Leach hardly looked like the same team. Costello was 43 of 59 for 313 yards and one touchdown. Costello and the Air Raid shredded LSU for a Southeastern Conference record 623 yards passing, but the Bulldogs turned the ball over on downs in the red zone twice in the fourth quarter and also lost a fumble against Arkansas.
Greg Brooks Jr. returned an interception 69 yards for a touchdown to put Arkansas (1-1) on top early and the Razorbacks led 14-7 at the half. Arkansas managed only 275 yards of total offense and 24 minutes of possession.
NO. 17 OKLAHOMA STATE 47, KANSAS 7
LAWRENCE, Kan. — Shane Illingworth threw for 265 yards and three touchdowns, Chuba Hubbard ran for 145 yards and two more scores, and Oklahoma State was able to rest its starters the final 20 minutes in its victory over Kansas.
Tylan Wallace had nine catches for 148 yards and two touchdowns, and Braylon Johnson had four catches for 74 yards and the other passing TD, as the Cowboys (3-0, 2-0 Big 12) built a 31-0 lead by halftime.
NO. 20 LSU 41, VANDERBILT 7
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Myles Brennan threw for 337 yards and four touchdowns and LSU bounced back to beat Vanderbilt.
The defending national champs never trailed after losing their season opener last week to Mississippi State. LSU also extended its winning streak over the Commodores to nine in a series it leads 24-7-1.
The Tigers outgained Vanderbilt 498-266, and the defense came up with two interceptions and a pair of sacks.
Terrace Marshall Jr. finished with two TDs on two catches, and Jontre Kirklin had 65 yards receiving and two TD catches, the second a toe-tapper at the back of the end zone off a flea flicker. John Emery ran for 103 yards and a TD.
NO. 21 TENNESSEE 35, MISSOURI 12
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Eric Gray ran for 105 yards and a touchdown and caught a scoring pass to help Tennessee beat Missouri
The Vols (2-0) have won eight in a row, tying Notre Dame for the most among Power Five teams.
Jarrett Guarantano played a mistake-free game for Tennessee, completing 14 of 23 passes for 190 yards and a touchdown. He also converted on three fourth-down runs in the first quarter and had two short touchdown runs.
NORTH CAROLINA STATE 30, NO. 24 PITTSBURGH 29
PITTSBURGH — Devin Leary hit Emeka Emezie for the go-ahead touchdown with 23 seconds remaining and North Carolina State beat Pittsburgh.
Leary, making his first start of the season, drove the Wolfpack 79 yards in 12 plays, the final 13 coming on a perfect back-shoulder throw to Emezie, who made a perfect spinning grab to give N.C. State its first victory over a ranked team since 2017.
Leary finished 28 of 44 for 336 yards and four touchdowns, including two in the fourth quarter to put N.C. State (2-1, 2-1 Atlantic Coast Conference) in front.
Kenny Pickett threw for a career-high 411 yards and a touchdown and added two more on the ground for the Panthers.