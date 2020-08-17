ARLINGTON (AP) — Fernando Tatis Jr. homered twice, including a grand slam for his major league-leading 11th of the season, and the San Diego Padres routed the Texas Rangers 14-4 on Monday night to stop a five-game losing streak.
Tatis had a career-high seven RBIs, starting with a three-run shot for a 10-3 lead in the seventh inning on a 405-foot liner pulled into the San Diego bullpen in left-center field for his hardest hit of the season at 113 mph, according to Statcast.
The 21-year-old's first career slam came on a 3-0 pitch from Juan Nicasio, an opposite-field shot to right in the eighth that smacked a fan cutout in the fourth row. Tatis passed Mike Trout, who started the night with 10 homers.
Zach Davies (3-2) allowed three runs with six strikeouts in five-plus innings in the first of two games in Texas before the teams go to California for a pair to take care of all four meetings in this pandemic-shortened season.
Jurickson Profar had a two-run double in a five-run second inning. Jake Cronenworth, Josh Naylor and Trent Grisham had the other RBI hits in the second against Jordan Lyles, a free-agent pickup who has an 8.35 ERA in four Texas starts.
Austin Hedges connected on his second homer, a solo shot in the fourth, as the Padres set their season high for runs.
Rougned Odor ended Davies' shutout bid in the fourth with a two-run double, and Joey Gallo added an RBI double in the sixth.
Lyles (1-2) gave up seven hits and seven runs, six earned, in four innings.