HOUSTON (AP) — Carlos Correa drove in two runs with a double to back up a strong start by rookie Brandon Bielak, and the Houston Astros extended their winning streak to a season-high five games with a 2-1 win over the Colorado Rockies on Monday night.
Bielak (3-0) allowed one hit and one run in six innings for the win in his third MLB start. The 24-year-old, who made two relief appearances before moving into the rotation, walked four and struck out four.
Brooks Raley took over for Bielak and struck out two in 1 1/3 innings. Josh James got the last two outs of the eighth before Blake Taylor allowed one hit in a scoreless ninth for his first major league save on his 25th birthday.
George Springer hit a leadoff double before Alex Bregman grounded into a forceout that left Springer out at second for the second out of the inning. Yuli Gurriel singled before Correa's grounder rolled down the third base line and into left field for a double to score two and give Houston the early lead.