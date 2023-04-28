Two area basketball players have signed to play basketball at East Texas Baptist University and will be roommates.
LaPoynor’s Cooper Gracey and Whitehouse’s Bryson Hawkins will both play for the Tigers.
Gracey helped lead LaPoynor to the state tournament the past two seasons. He averaged 18.5 points, 8.7 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 2.0 steals per game.
Gracey was a 2023 all-state tournament selection. He was TABC all-state twice, TABC all-region twice and the two-time District 19-2A Co-Most Valuable Player.
Hawkins was a second-team All-District 15-5A selection for the Wildcats. He averaged 9.4 points per game.
Both players played in the Azalea Orthopedics All-Star Basketball Classic.