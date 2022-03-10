It is the Pineywoods vs. the Texas Panhandle in the Alamo City.
The LaPoynor Flyers (33-6), representing East Texas, and the Clarendon Broncos (29-2), representing the Panhandle, meet in the UIL Class 2A basketball semifinals on Friday in San Antonio.
The two clubs will meet in the second semifinal, beginning at 10 a.m. The other semifinal has Lipan (38-0) meeting Mumford (31-7) at 8:30 a.m. The state tournament is being held at the Alamodome.
The semifinal winners advance to the state championship game, which is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Saturday.
This is LaPoynor’s 10th trip to the state tournament and the Flyers will be seeking another state championship (1972, 1973, 1975, 1985, 1995). Also, the Flyers were scheduled to play Slidell in the 2020 state title game before the UIL paused the tournament due to the COVID-19 pandemic. LaPoynor had beaten Nazareth in the semifinals. The UIL gave gold medals to the teams that season.
Members of the Flyers team include: Kase Johnston (6-2 senior guard); Jackson Young (6-1 sophomore forward); Josiah Young (5-8 freshman guard); Mathew Driskell (5-10 junior guard); Cort Reid (6-0 freshman guard); Zade Howard (5-10 freshman forward); Casey Ruiz (5-10 sophomore guard/forward); Evan Almeida (6-1 junior forward); Cooper Gracey (6-4 junior guard/forward); and Dijuan Whitehead (6-2 junior center).
Support staff include: managers Sydney Reid, Jonathan Estrada, Daniel Scott, Mann Scott and Jericho Young; statisticians Brooke Reid and Lindsey Almeida; and videographers Andon Penney and Cohen Snyder.
Jim Reid is the head coach and Mark Driskell is his assistant.
The Flyers, who have won 14 straight games, are ranked No. 10.
Clarendon is ranked No. 2. It is the fifth appearance for the Broncos (1969, 70, 2011, 17, 21, 22).
The Broncos have won 17 straight games.