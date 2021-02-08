Lance Connot has been selected as the new head football coach and athletic director at Brownsboro ISD, pending board approval.
Connot will take over for Greg Pearson, who was reassigned in early December. The Bears were 11-29 in four seasons under Pearson, including a 1-7 mark in 2020.
Connot received his first head coaching job at age 24 in 2011 when he took over at Detroit, where he had spent the previous two seasons on the staff. Connot took Detroit to the playoffs in all three seasons, going 22-12, including a 9-2 campaign in 2012.
In 2014, Connot took over at Rivercrest, where he has been the past seven seasons.
Rivercrest went 53-26 under the direction of Connot, advancing to the playoffs in all of the past six seasons. Rivercrest had three double-digit win seasons in that span.
Rivercrest went 7-4 in 2020.
According to Connot’s mother on Facebook, his father, Rick, will also be joining him at Brownsboro as the defensive coordinator.