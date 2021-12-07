There were Lady Lions, Lady Tigers, but no Lady Bears when Tyler High played host to Commerce on Tuesday at the THS Gymnasium.
The Tyler Lady Lions, led by a double double from Jay’Mariea Taylor, defeated the Commerce Lady Tigers, 63-39, in a girls non-district basketball game.
The victory moved Tyler to 8-8 on the season with the Lady Tigers falling to 7-4.
Taylor 22 points and grabbed 12 rebounds, along with a block and a steal.
Also in double figures for Tyler were freshman Kalyse Buffin (16) and Shiriah Mitchell (10). Buffin had four rebounds and four steals with Mitchell getting four boards and two steals.
Commerce had a double double too with Jaida Harris hitting for 11 points and getting 16 rebounds. She also had two blocks. Cadye Shaw added 10 points.
Others scoring for Tyler were Kamora Jackson (4), Toniya Elmore (3), Justtice Taylor (3), Ellyse Daye (3) and A’Niya Hartsfield (2). Jackson, who also drew a change, had four rebounds as did Toniya Elmore.
Also scoring for the Lady Tigers were Jayda Brown (9), Jaylene Balderramal (3), Tia Beard (2), Chelsey Chavez (2) and Ka’Lese Anderson (2). Brown had four rebounds and Anderson had four steals.
The Lady Lions return to play on Friday, hosting old rival Longview. Tipoff for the varsity is scheduled for 5 p.m.
The Lady Tigers are slated to compete in the Rivercrest Classic beginning Thursday in Bogata.
TWITTER: @PhilHicksETFS