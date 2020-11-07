On a beautiful Saturday afternoon, the Tyler High Lady Lions and the Longview Pine Tree Lady Pirates opened the basketball season.
The Lady Lions, using a relentless press and tough defense, scored a 55-24 win over Pine Tree at the THS JV Gym. The Tyler varsity gymnasium is undergoing renovations.
After trailing 9-7 after the first quarter, Tyler outscored the Lady Pirates 48-15 the rest of the way.
Kamora Jackson led the Lady Lions with 16 points with Kassidy Hogg also in doubles figures with 10 points. Kierstyn Ross was near the magic mark with nine.
Kayla Crawford led Tyler in rebounding with seven. Ross added six boards with Shiriah Mitchell, Hogg, Jay’Manca Taylor and Zataevia McAdoo grabbing four rebounds each.
“At the end of the day, they gave effort; the attitude was great; and they were very coachable,” Tyler head coach Amber Wiley said. “It is a blessing. It is a total turnaround. The girls have bought into the program. I only seeing us going up from this point.”
D’Karia Woodard led PT with 12 points and seven rebounds. Mariyah Furay added seven boards with Ryauna Garrett and Emari Fluellen adding five each.
The Lady Lions return to play on Friday at Longview. It is a varsity-only game with the scheduled start at 5 p.m. The Lady Pirates are slated to visit Longview Spring Hill at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Tyler 55, Pine Tree 24
Pine Tree 9 5 6 4 — 24
Tyler 7 16 13 19 — 55
PINE TREE — Mariyah Furay, 0; Ryan Garrett, 2; Hallie Smires, 0; Jayla Warren, 0; Emari Fluellen, 3; O’Karia Woodard, 12; Takiyah George, 5; Abby Short, 2; Cyna Day, 0.
TYLER — Ahiya Hartsfield, 2; Shiriah Mitchell, 6; Kassidy Hogg, 10; Kyla Crawford, 7; Kamora Jackson, 16;Jay’Manca Taylor, 0; Kierstyn Ross, 9; Zataevia McAdoo, 1; Ellyse Day, 4; ShaCana Stevenson, 0.
THREE-POINTERS — PT: Woodard. TH: Jackson, Ross.
RECORDS — Pine Tree 0-1, Tyler 1-0.
JV SCORE — Tyler 40, Pine Tree 8.
NEXT UP — Pine Tree at Spring Hill, 4:30 p.m. Tuesday; Tyler at Longview, 5 p.m. Friday.