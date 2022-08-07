JT Lion

After earning a playoff berth last year, the Tyler Lady Lions are eyeing an even better volleyball season in 2022.

Tyler opens the season on Tuesday, hosting the Kilgore Lady Bulldogs at the THS Gymnasium. The varsity match is scheduled for 6 p.m.

Coach Claudia Viramontes enters her second season as head coach. The Lady Lions were 10-30 last year and 4-6 in district.

Assisting Viramontes are Caitlyn Guajardo, GabriElla Wilson and Tynnecia Malbroue.

Returning lettermen include Kristen Williams (senior, defensive specialist/Libero), Amaya Moon (senior, outside hitter), Maniya Simpson (senior, middle blocker), Maliyah Jones (junior, setter), Makayla Taylor (junior, setter) and LaTajia Hambrick (sophomore, setter).

Newcomers include sophomores Kemani Rollins and Zaniah Johnson.

---

Tyler Lady Lions Volleyball

Aug. 9 Kilgore 6 p.m.

---

Tyler ISD Tournament

Aug. 11 Jacksonville 11 a.m.

Aug. 11 Gilmer 2 p.m. 

Aug. 11 Mineola 3 p.m.

Aug. 12 TBD

Aug. 13 TBD

---

Aug. 16 Bullard 5:30 p.m.

Aug. 16 Central Heights 6:30 p.m.

Aug. 19 at Ore City 5:30 p.m.

Aug. 23 at Grace 6 p.m.

---

Marshall Tournament

Aug. 25 vs. Spring Hill 1 p.m.

Aug. 25 vs. Liberty-Eylau 3 p.m.

Aug. 26 vs. Tatum 9 a.m.

Aug. 27 TBD

---

Aug. 30 Spring Hill 6:30 p.m.

---

Whitehouse Tournament

Sept. 2 vs. Sabine 10 a.m.

Sept. 2 vs. Gilmer 1 p.m.

Sept. 2 vs. North Lamar 2 p.m.

Sept. 3 TBD

---

Sept. 6 Lindale 6 p.m.

Sept. 9 *Marshall 4:30 p.m.

Sept. 13 *at Hallsville 6 p.m.

Sept. 16 *Longview 4:30 p.m.

Sept. 20 *at Pine Tree 6 p.m.

Sept. 23 *Mount Pleasant 4:30 p.m.

Sept. 27 *at Texas High 6 p.m.

Sept. 30 *at Whitehouse 4:30 p.m.

Oct. 4 *at Marshall 6 p.m.

Oct. 7 *Hallsville 4:30 p.m.

Oct. 11 *at Longview 6 p.m.

Oct. 14 *Pine Tree 4:30 p.m.

Oct. 18 *at Mount Pleasant 6 p.m.

Oct. 21 *Texas High 4:30 p.m.

Oct. 25 *Whitehouse 6 p.m.

 
 

