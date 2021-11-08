After scoring an opening season win on Saturday, the Tyler Lady Lions take on Terrell on Tuesday at the Tyler High School Gymnasium.
Tipoff is scheduled for 6:15 p.m.
The Lady Lions scored a 53-37 win over Lindale on Saturday in Tyler.
Freshman Kalyse Buffin led Tyler with 21 points, followed by junior Kamora Jackson (9), sophomore A'Niya Hartsfield (8), junior Shiriah Mitchell (8), junior Kayla Crawford (5) and junior Justtice Taylor (2).
Marley Keith led the Lady Eagles with 11 points, followed by Brooke Everest (6), Allie Davenport (6), Madison Luster (5), Jillian Ortiez (4), Maggie Spearman (2), Desirae Pennington (2) and Makenna Burks (1).
LIONS TALES: In the JV Gym, the Tyler Lions will meet Lindale in a scrimmage at 6:15 p.m. Tuesday. ... The Lions regular season opener is Saturday in the Jimmy Gales Oak Cliff Showcase in Dallas. Tyler will face Plano at 6:30 p.m. at Dallas South Oak Cliff High School. The Lions will travel to Longivew to face Spring Hill on Nov. 16 (7 p.m.) and host Mount Pleasant on Nov. 19 (7:30 p.m.).