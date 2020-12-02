THE COLONY — Strolling along the side of the 18th fairway on a Tuesday designated for practice rounds at the Old American Golf Club on the banks of Lewisville Lake, I noticed two balls in the fairway only three feet apart. In the distance, two golfers approached with their caddies and quickly I recalled that indeed, the best women golfers in the world are in Texas for the next two weeks, chasing accomplishment with its accoutrements of wealth and fame.
Soon, Christie Kerr and Charley Hull arrived to hit their second shots into the 18th green as a strong southerly wind blew from the left to the right. With the temperature hovering near 50 degrees, the wind gave the day a slight chill apropos for the first day of December.
In this most unusual year of the virus, the Eighth annual Volunteers of America Classic will be played this week in North Texas followed next week by the 75th US Women’s Open in South Texas at Champions Golf Club in Houston. So as I ventured out in solitude to watch the ladies practice, I pondered how the next 12 days could mean a change in life for the golfer who wins either event, especially the US Women’s Open.
Kerr is from Florida and now in her 25th year on the LPGA Tour with almost $20 million in earnings through 20 wins that include the 2007 US Women’s Open. Hull is from England and at age 24, just finishing up her sixth year on tour with one win.
Careful to maintain the appropriate social distance and more, I watched Hull as she fashioned a perfect grip and set-up, then she swung and hit a beautiful short iron shot close to the hole to finish her practice round, calculating the wind just right.
I trekked further onto the course which necessitated that I cross the road leading into the course and noticed Inbee Park arriving in a car driven by her husband with California license plates. Park is a former two-time winner of the VOA Classic and back in form this year with already more than $1 million earned in 2020, ranking her second in CME points. She won the Australian Open earlier this year and is a good bet to win here this week or next week in Houston.
The wind was whipping out of the southwest at about 20 mph as I continued my walk out onto the course, backwards from the 18th as I often like to do. I happened upon a twosome putting on the 12th green and followed them to the 13th tee. I kept looking for their names on the giant golf bags being toted by their caddies but had to ask and learned I was watching two up and coming stars of the ladies’ tour.
First to hit on the 13th, a 555-yard par 5 playing into the teeth of the wind, was petite, 5-feet tall, Celene Boutier, of France. She wailed her drive into the breeze and the ball soared high against a wintry Texas sky of blue and white and charcoal gray. Next up was Sophia Popov of Germany who won the Women’s British Open earlier this year and she also cracked a long and high drive down the middle of the fairway. Boutier has not won in 2020 but has four Top 10 finishes and won her debut tournament on tour last year.
The length of the 13th into the wind caused Boutier to hit a 3-wood and then a hybrid to reach the green in three strokes while Popov hit a driver off the deck from the fairway and then a short iron to reach the putting surface. As the two were practicing their chipping and putting around the green, a group of LPGA Tour officials came up in a caravan of golf carts and one official began to check the speed of the green with a stimpmeter. It is a relatively simple contraption that allows for a ball to be released from a designated height and then the roll out of the ball is measured so that a fast green may roll 12 or so feet and slow on 8 or so feet. The greens at Old American were fast and will be watched closely to keep the speeds from getting out of control, though expected rains on Wednesday may slow them naturally.
There was some friendly banter between the official and the players and the only take-away I could hear was from the official.
“Just consider it a par 6 and have some fun,” he said.
Deciding to return to the clubhouse after what was probably a two-mile walk, I looked out onto Lewisville Lake with the brisk wind and it made me feel as though I was in Ireland again. It reminded me that Tripp Davis designed the course more than 10 years ago in collaboration with Dallas pro Justin Leonard, a former British Open champion. Davis has said that Old American the name comes from the course having an American linksland feel similar to iconic course Prairie Dunes of Kansas and Shinnecock Hills of Long Island. Davis more recently was the architect of renovations at Willow Brook Country Club in Tyler.
Making one last stop at the 13th tee, I visited with volunteer Jeff Petterson of Fort Worth, who said Tuesday was his 45th day of volunteering this year. He also volunteers his time for amateur and junior events in the DFW area.
On the tee were Kelly Tan of Malaysia and Katherine Kirk of Australia. Both hit beautiful drives and were in good spirits. Tan is having a good year as is Kirk, a former All-America from Pepperdine University in California.
“They have such wonderful rhythm and balance,” Petterson said.
I agreed. They are indeed the best golfers in the world.
